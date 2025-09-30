How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 4 of NFL season?
After three weeks of frustration, Ashton Jeanty finally found some running room during Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.
The Former Boise State star put together the best game of his young NFL career, turning 21 carries into 138 yards and a touchdown with two receiving TDs. Late in the second quarter, Jeanty ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run that was reminiscent of his college days.
Throughout his Boise State career, Jeanty used an unconventional upright pre-snap stance which was often compared to Michael Myers from the “Halloween” horror movies. Jeanty abandoned the stance after being selected No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, but brought it back for Sunday’s game.
“That’s how I naturally feel good standing in the backfield. So, that’s how I’m going to play,” Jeanty said after the game.
Added Raiders head coach Pete Carroll: “I loved it.”
Jeanty finished the day with 155 yards from scrimmage and the three touchdowns.
Despite Jeanty’s strong game, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 25-24 home loss to the Bears. Daniel Carlson’s game-winning field goal attempt from 54 yards was blocked as time expired.
“Everybody’s been saying (Jeanty) just needs to break one run or whatever,” Carroll said. “Well, he did, and he had a great game, and he looked fantastic for us, and Raheem (Mostert) was really good too. … I saw nothing but upside because of the ability to run the football.”
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Missed his second straight game due to injury in a 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 26-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Returned three kickoffs for 74 yards in a 23-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 23 total touches for 155 yards and three touchdowns — one rushing, two receiving — in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had one total tackle in the victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one reception for one yard in a 21-18 loss to the New York Giants.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had two carries for three yards in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans: Was inactive for a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in a 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Saw action on special teams in a 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.