How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 5 of NFL season?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs played an instant classic on Monday Night Football with the Jaguars storming back for a 31-28 home victory.
Trevor Lawrence scored the game-winning points on a circus one-yard touchdown run after being stepped on by his right guard, causing the quarterback to stumble to the ground. Lawrence got back to his feet, found an opening around the left side and dove into the end zone.
While Lawrence deserves ample credit for remaining calm in the moment, the play was actually saved by Jaguars left guard Ezra Cleveland — a former Boise State standout.
Cleveland opened up the running lane by pancaking defensive end Charles Omenihu. Without Cleveland’s block, Lawrence likely would’ve been dropped in the backfield for a big loss.
Cleveland played at Boise State from 2016-19 and was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Cleveland and the Jaguars agreed to a three-year contract extension in March 2024.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Returned from injury and logged one reception for nine yards in a 27-10 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Bates played 30 of the Commanders’ 59 offensive plays.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard and delivered the key block in the Jaguars’ dramatic 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Returned two kickoffs for 42 yards and notched a tackle on special teams in a 38-35 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Jeanty was one of the few bright spots in the Raiders’ 40-6 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up had 14 carries for 67 yards and caught five passes for 42 yards, including a 29-yard gain.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Missed the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to injury. Lawrence is expected to return to the lineup for this week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in the loss to the Washington Commanders.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for 12 yards and one carry for six yards in the victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans: Was inactive for a 22-21 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had nine catches for 45 yards in a 23-20 home loss to the New England Patriots.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recorded one tackle in a 21-17 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles.