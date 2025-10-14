How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 6 of NFL season?
The Las Vegas Raiders leaned on Ashton Jeanty to snap a four-game losing streak.
The former Boise State star and No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft had 25 total touches for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ 20-10 home victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Jeanty got off to a slow start with the Raiders but has compiled 350 yards of total offense and four touchdowns — two rushing to receiving — over the last three games.
“Great player. He’s becoming a focal point for defenses,” Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said after Sunday’s win. “They know what he can do when he gets to the second level. He’s running over guys, running past guys. He’s great out of the backfield and in the catching game. He’s also great in protection.
“It’s a great draft pick. I think they did a phenomenal job with getting Ashton, and he’s only going to get better. Still a young player, still so many areas to improve, but every single week he’s showing you who he is.”
Smith said Jeanty is growing as a leader in an attack orchestrated by first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and Smith, who was traded to the Raiders from the Seattle Seahawks in March.
“He’s one of the best in the league with the ball in his hands,” Smith said of Jeanty. “His confidence is growing every single week. He’s becoming even more of a leader. He’s picking me up when I get down at times, and just his overall demeanor. But the way that he plays the game, and then what he does in space, I mean, it’s just phenomenal.”
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Recorded no stats in a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Had one kickoff return for 21 yards in the victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 25 total touches for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had five total tackles and two sacks in the victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Was inactive for a 29-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had three catches for 30 yards and two rushes for five yards in the loss to the Chicago Bears.
John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans: Was waived by the Titans ahead of the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had three catches for 33 yards in a 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recorded no stats in a 13-11 victory over the New York Jets.