How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 7 of NFL season?
One of the best free agent signings of the 2025 offseason was the Seattle Seahawks luring away veteran defensive end Demarcus Lawrence from the Dallas Cowboys with a three-year deal worth up to $42 million.
Lawrence, a former Boise State standout who was selected in the second round by the Cowboys in 2014, has 19 total tackles and three sacks this season for the Seahawks.
In Monday’s 27-19 home victory over the Houston Texans, Lawrence had two tackles for loss, including a critical fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter.
“We all jokingly call him a Crash Head just because of how he throws his body around out there,” fellow Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams said of Lawrence after the game. “You respect guys like that. He’s Year 12 now I believe and he’s still putting his body on the line every play, and he plays really hard on the run.”
In two seasons at Boise State, Lawrence recorded 120 total tackles (34 for loss), 20 sacks and three forced fumbles.
He was selected to four Pro Bowls during his 11 seasons with the Cowboys and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for five yards in a 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard and allowed just two of the Jaguars’ 27 quarterback pressures in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Had three kickoff returns for 88 yards in a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had six carries for 21 yards and one reception for 13 yards in a 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had two total tackles — both for loss — in the victory over the Houston Texans.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 38-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had two carries for 22 yards — including a 19-yard gain — and two catches for 23 yards in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Buffalo had a bye week ahead of a road matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: In one of the craziest games of the 2025 NFL season, Skinner recorded one total tackle as the Broncos scored 33 fourth-quarter points in a 33-32 victory over the New York Giants.