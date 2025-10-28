How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 8 of NFL season?
The Buffalo Bills snapped a two-game skid on Sunday with a dominant 40-9 road victory over the Carolina Panthers.
Former Boise State star Khalil Shakir played a major role in the win, catching a team-best six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown from reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Early in the third quarter, Shakir ran a quick curl rout, shook a tackle and raced 54 yards to the end zone to put the Bills up 26-3.
The broken tackle was nothing new for Shakir, who leads the NFL this season with 189 receiving yards after contact.
Shakir played for the Broncos from 2018-21 and wrapped up his four-year college career with 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also a factor in the running game with 71 carries for 414 yards and four scores.
Shakir earned first-team all-Mountain West honors in each of his final two seasons at Boise State.
A fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2022, Shakir played sparingly as a rookie but recorded 39 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 season. He entered last year as the only player on the Bills’ roster who had caught a pass from Allen and led the team with 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns.
During the offseason, Shakir and the Bills agreed to a four-year contract extension with a $32 million signing bonus.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for 22 yards in a 28-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks were idle in Week 8.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders were also idle in Week 8.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Lawrence and the Seahawks will be back in action next week against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had a team-high five receptions for 64 yards in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. McNichols also had one carry for four yards.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had six catches for 88 yards — including a 54-yard touchdown — in a 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Had one tackle in a 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.