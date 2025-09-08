How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 1 of NFL season?
Several Boise State alumni were making plays during the first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season.
In the game of the day, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught six passes for 64 yards from reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Josh Allen.
The Bills overcame a 15-point four-quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, 41-40.
Shakir had a breakout season in 2024, leading the Bills in receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) with four touchdowns. Shakir suffered a high ankle sprain near the beginning of preseason camp but was able to return in time for Week 1.
During his four-year Boise State career, Shakir had 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was also a factor in the running game with 71 carries for 414 yards and four scores.
Ashton Jeanty scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders took down the New England Patriots, 20-13.
Jeanty’s three-yard TD run early in the second quarter put the Raiders in front for good at 14-10.
The Patriots stacked the box all game to slow down the Raiders’ rushing attack. Jeanty finished with 19 carries for 38 yards while quarterback Geno Smith threw for 362 yards and a touchdown.
Jeanty dominated during his three seasons at Boise State, running for 4,769 yards and with 56 total touchdowns. He was voted Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.
In his final season with Boise State, Jeanty led college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season:
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Started at tight end in 21-6 victory over New York Giants
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in 26-10 victory over Carolina Panthers
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Recorded one tackle in 17-13 loss to San Francisco 49ers
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 18 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown in 20-13 win over New England Patriots. Also had two receptions for two yards.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Tallied six total tackles (two for loss) against San Francisco 49ers
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in 27-21 victory over Kansas City Chiefs
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had four carries for 25 yards against New York Giants
John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans: Did not appear in 20-12 loss to Denver Broncos
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Caught six passes for 64 yards in 41-40 victory over Baltimore Ravens
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recorded no stats against Tennessee Titans
Cedrick Wilson Jr., New Orleans Saints: Did not appear in 20-13 loss to Arizona Cardinals