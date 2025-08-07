How to watch Ashton Jeanty’s NFL debut: Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks meet in preseason game
The Las Vegas Raiders will show off their new-look offense built around rookie running back Ashton Jeanty during Thursday’s NFL preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The preseason game from Lumen Field in Seattle will air live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. Mountain time.
Earlier this week, head coach Pete Carroll said all healthy players — including Jeanty and new quarterback Geno Smith — will see the field Thursday night.
“Everybody is live, everybody is ready to go,” Carroll said.
Jeanty produced one of the greatest running back seasons in college football history as a junior, leading college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The Raiders selected the 5-foot-8, 208-pound Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty is part of a Raiders franchise reboot that includes Carroll, Smith and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
“He’s got all the God-given ability in the world,” Raiders linebacker Devin White said of Jeanty last week. “He can stop on a dime out (of) the backfield running routes, he can run in between the tackles and he knows how to stick his foot in the ground and go. He had a big run the other day, and he’s so little that you just see him just pop out and you’re like, ‘Gah-lee.’”
Jeanty has impressed Kelly with his ability to generate yards after contact.
“Ashton has his own unique style,” Kelly said. “I don’t think we’re going to ever coach that out of him. I think he’s amazing after contact and that’s probably one of his biggest strengths. So our job right now is just getting him lined up, having him understand what our offense, what our scheme is and then let him go in terms of his running style.”
Thursday will also mark Carroll’s return to Seattle. The 73-year-old coached the Seahawks from 2010-23 and guided the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2014.
“I loved my time in Seattle and I love the fans… but this is a game for us,” Carroll said.
HOW TO WATCH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Who: Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL preseason game
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Thursday, Aug. 7
Where: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Live stream: Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: NFL Network