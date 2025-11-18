Las Vegas Raiders reluctant to lean on former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty
First-year Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is under fire for his limited usage of rookie tailback Ashton Jeanty in Monday’s 33-16 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Jeanty, last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up while starring for Boise State, finished with a career-low six carries for seven yards and 27 yards receiving. The Cowboys entered the game with one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL.
“I don’t call the plays … that’s up to the guys upstairs,” Jeanty said after the game. “So I just take whatever I get. … Just perseverance, and continue to trust in my faith, trust in God, and his plan for me.”
In his final season with Boise State, Jeanty led college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The slumping Raiders (2-8) have been reluctant to give Jeanty the same type of workload this season.
Jeanty has topped the 20-touch mark just four times as a rookie. In 10 games, Jeanty has 149 carries for 554 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns with 29 receptions for 163 yards and three scores.
“Obviously, it’s not going the way I want it to, but it’s already written, and whatever is in the future will happen, but I just got to continue to keep going and finish the year strong,” Jeanty said.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Recorded no stats in a 16-13 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 35-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Had two carries for six yards in a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had six carries for seven yards and six receptions for 27 yards in a 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had two total tackles in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had four carries for 13 yards and two receptions for 16 yards in the loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had one reception for -3 yards in a 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Had one total tackle in a 22-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.