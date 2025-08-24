‘Next time I’ll be able to play for four quarters;’ Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty on NFL preseason finale
Ashton Jeanty’s first NFL preseason is in the books.
The former Boise State star played sparingly in the Las Vegas Raiders’ three preseason games, finishing with 12 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Jeanty had just two carries for five yards in Saturday’s 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Raiders selected Jeanty, who led college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) last year at Boise State, with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After going viral for trucking a defender last week, Jeanty ran over another player during a carry against the Cardinals. The power back forced 164 missed tackles last year and compiled 1,970 yards after contact.
With Jeanty leading the way, Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty and the Raiders will open the 2025 NFL season at 11 a.m. Mountain time on Sunday, Sept. 7 at the New England Patriots.
Here are the highlights from Jeanty’s postgame media availability following the Cardinals game.
On Saturday’s preseason finale
“It felt good obviously to get out there, get the feet wet a little bit. Now with that being the last preseason game, the next time I’ll be able to play for four quarters. I’m just excited for not only me, but this whole team.”
On celebrating teammates’ success
“It’s everything. Coming from where I came before, at Boise State, it was always great seeing a guy make a play. And now, even though I’m the youngest guy in the (running back) room and the starter, I still want to see everybody in the room eat. Zamir (White), that’s my dog, man. He’s out there running hard. Just putting on for the running backs. Everybody as a whole, as a room, wants to hold that standard, whoever is in the game.”
On giving encouragement
“Just to be a light to those around me, and just my confidence. People feed off energy, I feed off other people’s energy. I know I can bring energy to other guys. It’s a great thing.”
On receiving limited carries in preseason
“I understand the business side of it, but also once you kind of get in there, get your pads going a little bit, you obviously still want to play some more. You just have to understand the situation, and my time is coming.”