12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 11, Max Stege

Boise State Broncos On SI is highlighting the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the rebuilt Pac-12.

The reborn Pac-12 officially launched as an eight-team football conference on July 1 featuring Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

We kicked off the series with a breakdown of running back Sire Gaines and will now move on to defensive lineman Max Stege, a fourth-year senior who has appeared in 38 career games for the Broncos. Stege amassed 43 total tackles (12 for loss) with four sacks over the last three seasons and could see a major jump in production this fall.

Recapping Stege’s 2025 season

A Cologne, Germany native, Stege took over for Detroit Lions draft pick Ahmed Hassanein at defensive end and started all 14 games last season.

Stege was not expected to match the production of Hassanein, who notched 101 total tackles (32 for loss) and 22 sacks over his final two seasons with the Broncos. But Stege’s 2025 performance was a mild disappointment with 27 total tackles (seven for loss) and just half a sack.

The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Stege did rank fourth on the team with 28 quarterback pressures and finished with a solid Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 68.3. He had arguably his best performance of the season in the MWC championship game against UNLV, tallying four total tackles (two for loss) in a 38-21 victory.

Why Boise State is counting on Stege in 2026

Boise State’s pass rush dipped from a nation-leading 55 sacks in 2024 to 27 last season. The Broncos recorded 1.93 sacks per game in 2025, ranking 76th in the country.

Stege, a preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selection by Athlon Sports, projects to be one of Boise State’s best pass rushers alongside Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Roman Caywood, Bol Bol and others.

The Broncos need to get the pass rush cranked up in 2026, and Stege should become a major part of the attack.

Stege’s 2026 outlook

Despite missing time during spring practice due to injury, Stege is locked in to start along Boise State’s defensive front.

Stege should team up with Virgin-Morgan, a Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year candidate, to create one of the better one-two pass rushing combinations on the West Coast.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior