2025 NFL mock drafts: Todd McShay believes Ashton Jeanty will not fall beyond pick No. 10
What is Ashton Jeanty’s floor in the 2025 NFL Draft?
According to draft analyst Todd McShay, the Boise State running back will not fall outside of the top 10 under any circumstance.
“Worst case, he goes 10 to Chicago,” McShay said in a recent interview on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “We could see him go sixth to the Raiders. … I’ve got a grade on him that’s just a tick below the top two guys that everybody is talking about in Abdul Carter, the edge rusher from Penn State, and Travis Hunter, the generational talent on both sides of the ball from Colorado.
“At running back, this is the best group I’ve ever evaluated; I’ve been doing it 25 years. And it starts with Ashton Jeanty.”
Jeanty had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, leading the country in all three categories en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft analysts on where Jeanty will land.
1. Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “The Bears have done a good job improving their offensive line this offseason. The next step toward getting the most from Caleb Williams and that offense should be taking the most explosive playmaker in this draft.”
2. Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “The Bears get their Jahmyr Gibbs for Ben Johnson after fortifying the trenches in free agency.”
3. Field Yates, ESPN: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “The Raiders make a splash by selecting the Heisman runner-up. Jeanty averaged seven yards a carry and had a historic campaign. He can truly add a new dimension to the offense and it’ll give Geno Smith some support in the backfield. Feels like a premium pick, but it sounds like the one to make if you’re Pete Carroll.”
4. Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: No. 10 to Chicago Bears
Rationale: “After filling all of their most immediate needs with veterans in free agency and via trade, the Bears have freed themselves up to make somewhat of a luxury pick here. Jeanty is a dynamic three-down back with a complete skill set and the elite physical and mental traits to be an immediate superstar.”
5. Jacob Infante, Pro Football & Sports Network: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
Rationale: “After trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, it’s unlikely the Las Vegas Raiders push hard for a quarterback in Round 1. Instead, it makes sense to surround Smith with more offensive weapons. Ashton Jeanty put up eye-popping numbers for Boise State in 2024. He’s a smart runner with great agility, vision, and contact balance. His skills in the passing game also make him a high-impact starter. He’d be a great fit for a coach like Pete Carroll, who leans on the run game.”