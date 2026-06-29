3 Boise State players who could thrive in new-look Pac-12

The reborn Pac-12 will officially take form this week as Mountain West alumni Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are set to join the conference on Wednesday.

The Broncos closed their dominant 15-year run in the MWC with three consecutive conference titles and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. Eight Boise State players made last year’s all-MWC team, including four first-team selections: offensive tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph, safety Ty Benefield and cornerback A’Marion McCoy.

Here are three players who could thrive in the new-look Pac-12 and make the all-conference team.

Dylan Riley

A Phill Steele preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selection for 2026, Riley emerged as a star in Boise State’s backfield as a sophomore.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Riley turned 195 carries into 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 15 passes for 149 yards and two more scores. The speed back had five 100-yard rushing games, including a career-high 201 yards in an October rout of UNLV.

Riley, a second-team all-MWC pick last season, is set to share the backfield with Sire Gaines—a 6-foot, 217-pound battering ram—for the second straight year. Gaines ran for 811 yards in 2025 and scored nine total touchdowns.

The tandem could both surpass the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Matt Wagner

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wagner is poised for a breakout season after spending the last two years as the No. 2 tight end behind Matt Lauter.

Lauter, who is hoping to make an NFL roster this season, wrapped up his Boise State career with 97 catches for 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a two-time all-MWC selection, including a first-team nod in 2024.

While Lauter was the primary receiving threat at tight end, Wagner still got plenty of targets. Wagner enters his junior season with 34 career catches for 359 yards and one touchdown.

Along with his receiving abilities, Lauter is also a dominant blocker in Boise State’s run-first offense. He will help open plenty of holes for Gaines and Riley this season.

Jaden Mickey

A four-star prep recruit coming out of Southern California’s Centennial High School, Mickey spent his first three college seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to Boise State during the 2025 offseason.

Mickey appeared in 13 games last year with 11 starts at nickelback and recorded 38 total tackles (seven for loss), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery,

Mickey, another Phil Steele preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selection, will likely take over as Boise State’s No. 1 cornerback in 2026.