3 breakout candidates for Boise State football in 2026

Boise State had multiple breakout stars during the 2025 season, including second-team all-Mountain West running back Dylan Riley and linebacker Boen Phelps.

Riley shared the backfield with Sire Gaines and accumulated 1,274 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. He was a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Week.

Phelps emerged as a starter midway through the season and finished his sophomore year with 66 total tackles. Phelps earned MWC Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles and a pick-six against Appalachian State.

Here are three players who could see a massive jump in production this fall as the Broncos prepare to leave the MWC for the Pac-12.

Travis Anderson, sophomore, defensive back

Boise State has four starting roles to fill in the defensive backfield, including both safety spots. Spring practice featured fierce competition in the secondary with Anderson taking reps at both safety positions and at nickelback.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Anderson played in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman last season and recorded six total tackles. He made four appearances in 2024 as a true freshman during Boise State’s run to the College Football Playoff.

Anderson, who was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Mission Viejo High School, could be ticketed for a starting role in the secondary this season.

Cam Bates, junior, wide receiver

Bates appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 and played in all 14 last season, recording 17 catches for 302 yards with three total touchdowns (one receiving, two rushing).

The Broncos lost their top four pass-catchers from last season, leaving Bates and Ben Ford as the most seasoned receivers on the roster.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Bates, one of the fastest players in the program, emerged as a leader during spring practice.

“He is a no-bad-days, anything-for-the-team guy,” head coach Spencer Danielson said. “And he has stepped up in his leadership with the receiver group, and it’s been so cool to see.”

Roman Caywood, sophomore, edge rusher

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Caywood was another spring practice standout for the Broncos.

After redshirting in 2024, Caywood appeared in 13 games last season and recorded 11 total tackles. He should have a much bigger role this season playing opposite Jayden Virgin-Morgan, a two-time all-MWC selection who enters his senior season with 16 career sacks.

“He just wants to help the team, and he’s going to do it because he’s on a mission to be an elite football player,” Danielson said of Caywood during spring practice. “His future here, not only as a football player, but a leader, is through the roof.”