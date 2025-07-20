American Athletic Conference football coach: New Pac-12 ‘essentially the old Mountain West’
Late last month, the Pac-12 added Texas State of the Sun Belt as the conference’s ninth member for the 2026-27 athletics season.
The Bobcats happily chose a conference upgrade over an increase in travel miles to link up with current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West and Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference.
Following Texas State’s move, many media members have theorized that the Pac-12 may want to add a travel partner for the Bobcats. Memphis, Rice and UTSA are among the schools that have been floated as potential targets for further Pac-12 expansion.
During a weekend appearance at a Texas High School Coaches Association panel, North Texas head coach Eric Morris was asked if his program made sense as a travel partner for Texas State in the new Pac-12.
“Nah, I think we’re right where we need to be,” Morris said. North Texas competes alongside Memphis, Rice and UTSA in the American Athletic Conference.
“I think the Pac-12 is essentially the old Mountain West now.”
Morris, a Texas native, elaborated on the travel concerns of playing games on the West Coast. Morris previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Washington State.
“My family being from Texas, the hardest part is the time change,” Morris said. “Coming back and forth, or watching those (games). Being able to play a late-night game on the West Coast, and then get your kids back and you’re showing up at 6 a.m. in the morning and they’re expected to come in the next day for study hall or practice or whatever you’re doing, I think it’s really tough. Obviously us having UTSA, Rice, Tulsa, Tulane, just everybody kind of in this area, I think this is the perfect fit for us right now.”
While the new Pac-12 certainly has an MWC flavor, four of the nine schools — Gonzaga, Oregon State, Texas State and Washington State — are not MWC members.
Late last month, the Pac-12 announced a five-year media rights deal with CBS Sports for football and men’s basketball. The MWC does not have a media rights deal for 2026 and beyond.
The MWC has nine football-playing members signed up for the 2026 season: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois (football-only), San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming.
Grand Canyon, which does not compete in football, joined the conference over the summer. UC Davis is coming aboard as a non-football member in 2026.