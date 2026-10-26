Spencer Danielson addresses Boise State future amid Power Four coaching rumors

Over the last three seasons, no Group of Six head coach has experienced more success than Boise State’s Spencer Danielson.

Danielson holds a 30-9 overall record at the helm with three Mountain West championships. The 20th-ranked Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) reached the College Football Playoff in 2024 and are the favorite to represent the Group of Six in this year’s playoff entering Saturday’s home matchup with Texas State (4-3, 2-1).

Despite interest from Power Four programs, Danielson has remained committed to Boise State and the Treasure Valley community.

On Sunday, Baylor fired head coach Dave Aranda midway through his seventh season. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg listed Danielson as one of five candidates for the opening alongside G.J. Kinne (Texas State), Matt Rhule (Nebraska), Lincoln Riley (USC) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA).

Maryland and N.C. State also fired their head coaches within the last week.

When asked about Power Four coaching vacancies during Monday’s press conference, Danielson said “I don’t even let myself go there.”

“I absolutely feel like God has called me here,” Danielson said. “That’s not mythological. These players, this community, what God’s doing here, I’m all chips on the table here. I had someone call me yesterday that I was talking to and they were like ‘Any interest?’ And I’m like ‘Zero interest.’ And that’s not coach speak … zero interest about anything outside of coaching this team now and in the future.”

Danielson said he doesn’t speak with his agent about coaching vacancies at other programs. He remains 100 percent committed to Boise State.

“We’ve been through this now, and I tell players that,” Danielson said. “There have been times in the past that (my agent) has told me ‘This school wants you and you should look into it.’ And my answer is ‘That’s not where I want to go, I feel called here.’ So we’ve been through it enough that he knows my heart. And if there’s ever a situation in the future that is intriguing to me, I’ll talk to him. Other than that, I don’t talk to him.

“That’s just me. I go to work, I go home. People are like ‘What hobbies you got?’ I don’t have any. I’ve got three little kids, I’ve got a sweet wife, and I’ve got 113 young men that I know need all of me, and that’s just who I am. I can’t let my mind go anywhere else than 10 toes down where I am.”

Danielson said the 2026 team has been his favorite group to coach at Boise State.

“Not just because of the wins and the success. Seeing who they are and seeing what God is doing now and in the future and where I really believe we can build to, I am so committed to this team and what it is,” Danielson said.