Another one! Class of 2026 Idaho prospect commits to Boise State
On Saturday morning, Ryan Brekke became the eighth class of 2026 prospect to announce his commitment to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson in June.
Brekke’s dad, Jim, graduated from Boise’s Capital High School and played tight end for the Broncos in the 1990s. Ryan Brekke attends Owyhee High School in nearby Meridian.
“I am beyond blessed to announce that I am 1,000 percent committed to Boise State University,” the younger Brekke wrote on X. “Thanks to my family, friends, and most importantly, the Lord above! Go Broncos.”
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Brekke is a two-time first-team all-Southern Idaho Conference selection.
As a tight end/wide receiver hybrid, Brekke caught 49 passes for 611 yards and one touchdown last year. Owyhee finished 5-4 overall and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Class 6A state playoffs.
Brekke, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 5 overall player in the state of Idaho by 247Sports and the No. 62 tight end recruit nationally. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Idaho, Nevada and Portland State.
Of Boise State’s 14 known verbal commitments, Brekke is the lone in-state product.
Meridian High School linebacker LaGary Mitchell, 247Sports’ No. 3 prospect in Idaho, committed to Boise State last October but flipped to Utah earlier this month. Mitchell is the nation’s No. 74 linebacker recruit in the 247Sports rankings.
Boise State now has commitments from three class of 2026 tight ends: Beckham Hofland (California’s Los Alamitos High School), Darren Schmitt (Washington’s Evergreen High School) and Brekke.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hofland, also a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 288 overall recruit in California for the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He chose Boise State over reported offers from New Mexico, San Diego State, Texas Tech and UNLV, and others.
Another three-star prospect, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schmitt is the No. 14 overall prospect in Washington in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, California and others.
Boise State uses a tight-end heavy offense with returners Matt Lauter and Matt Wagner.
Here are the Broncos’ 14 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)