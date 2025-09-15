AP poll: Boise State remains unranked entering Mountain West opener
The Week 4 edition of the AP poll was released on Sunday, and Boise State received no votes for the third consecutive week.
The Broncos (1-1) were off over the weekend after earning their first victory of the season on Sept. 5 against Eastern Washington, 51-14.
Boise State opens Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force (1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time at Falcon Stadium.
Air Force is coming off a 49-30 road loss to Utah State in its MWC opener.
No Group of Five teams were included in the latest AP top 25. The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings earn automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Four Group of Five teams received votes in the AP poll: South Florida (83 votes), Tulane (33) and Navy (1) of the American Conference and UNLV (2) of the MWC.
Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos earned the No. 3 overall seed in last year’s CFP.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Penn State, LSU, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Florida State, Texas, Illinois and Texas A&M.
Three teams tumbled out of the AP poll after losses: No. 11 South Carolina, No. 12 Clemson and No. 18 South Florida.
Here is the full Week 4 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (55, Big Ten)
2. Penn State (5, Big Ten)
3. LSU (2, SEC)
4. Miami (3, ACC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (1, Big Ten)
7. Florida State (ACC)
8. Texas (SEC)
9. Illinois (Big Ten)
10. Texas A&M (SEC)
11. Oklahoma (SEC)
12. Iowa State (Big 12)
13. Ole Miss (SEC)
14. Alabama (SEC)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Utah (Big 12)
17. Texas Tech (Big 12)
18. Georgia Tech (ACC)
19. Indiana (Big Ten)
20. Vanderbilt (SEC)
21. Michigan (Big Ten)
22. Auburn (SEC)
23. Missouri (SEC)
24. Notre Dame (Independent)
25. USC (Big Ten)
Dropped out: No. 11 South Carolina (SEC), No. 12 Clemson (ACC), No. 18 South Florida (American)
Others receiving votes: BYU 94 (Big 12), South Florida 83 (American), South Carolina 82 (SEC), Mississippi State 69 (SEC), TCU 67 (Big 12), Arizona State 57 (Big 12), Tulane 33 (American), Louisville 25 (ACC), Nebraska 9 (Big Ten), Baylor 6 (Big 12), Clemson 6 (ACC), SMU 4 (ACC), North Carolina State 4 (ACC), UNLV 2 (MWC), Navy 1 (American)