Ashton Jeanty not listed among NFL’s top 10 running backs for 2025
Ashton Jeanty is a projected first-round draft pick in fantasy football, but some experts aren’t as high on the Las Vegas Raiders running back entering his rookie season.
ESPN recently surveyed several NFL executives, coaches and scouts about the top players at 11 different positions.
Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns during his record-smashing junior season at Boise State, did not rank among the top 10 running backs in the league in the survey.
Here is the full top 10 for the 2025 season:
1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
8. James Cook, Buffalo Bills
9. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Robinson and Kamara are two players Jeanty was regularly compared to during the NFL Draft process. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
Jeanty is expected to be a major piece of a new-look Raiders offense featuring quarterback Geno Smith, slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and second-year star tight end Brock Bowers.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting and led Boise State to a 12-2 record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
Jeanty’s 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
With Jeanty leading the way, Boise State finished 12-2 overall last season and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty remains the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +250. Quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans, is next at +350.
After Jeanty and Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter, Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough are tied in the Offensive Rookie of the Year betting odds at +1000.
Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, is +1200 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Shough is expected to start at quarterback for the Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore, a Boise State Hall of Fame member.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.