Ashton Jeanty remains NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite
In the aftermath of the 2025 NFL Draft, DraftKings Sportsbook posted betting odds for many postseason awards.
DraftKings listed former Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty as a +200 favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jeanty was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.
More than one month later, Jeanty remains the favorite for the award at +250. Quarterback Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans’ choice with the No. 1 overall pick, is a close second at +350.
Jeanty is expected to be a major piece of a new-look Raiders offense featuring quarterback Geno Smith, slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and second-year star tight end Brock Bowers.
Chip Kelly, who is fresh off a national championship run as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, will call the plays for the Raiders. Head coach Pete Carroll has a long history of running the football with the Seattle Seahawks (Marshawn Lynch) and USC (Reggie Bush, LenDale White).
“He can be a foundational piece for us, and he’s going to chew up a lot of yards and score a lot of touchdowns,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said after the draft. “That’s an exciting partnership there with Chip and a player like Ashton that can do so many different things.
“I think one thing that people miss is that, yeah, he can really run the football, but he had 43 catches as a (sophomore) for over 10 yards a catch. So he’s hopefully one of those players that when the offense breaks the huddle, they have to find him, otherwise he’s standing in the end zone.”
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting and led Boise State to a 12-2 record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
After Jeanty and Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter, Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton and New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough are next in the Offensive Rookie of the Year betting odds at +1000.
Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, is +1200 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Shough is expected to start at quarterback for the Saints and new head coach Kellen Moore, a Boise State Hall of Fame member.
