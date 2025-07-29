Ashton Jeanty’s replacement misses first two Boise State fall camp practices
Boise State has completed its first two practices of fall camp, and running back Sire Gaines has yet to participate.
Gaines, a redshirt freshman who is widely expected to take over for Ashton Jeanty as the Broncos’ starting running back, suffered a mild soft tissue injury in the lead-up to camp. He is considered day-to-day, according to multiple reports.
“He’s in the right headspace,” quarterback Maddux Madsen said of Gaines following Monday’s practice. “It’s not like it’s anything serious. He knows he’s going to play football when football comes around. He’ll be great.”
Gaines made an immediate impact as a true freshman last season, compiling 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in Boise State’s 56-45 Week 1 victory at Georgia Southern. Jeanty piled up 267 rushing yards and six TDs in the win to jumpstart his Heisman Trophy campaign.
Gaines suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Broncos’ third game against Portland State. During winter workouts, Gaines reaggravated the injury and missed all of spring practice. The current injury is not related to his previous ankle issues.
Head coach Spencer Danielson has spoken glowingly of Gaines over the last seven months.
“Sire Gaines is very similar to Ashton in that he’s wired the right way,” Danielson said at Mountain West football media days. “Loves football, loves his team.
“Everyone wants to talk about what they want to do. ‘I want to play in the NFL. I want to be first-team all-Mountain West.’ Sire Gaines puts that work in. … He’s just relentless, and that’s the mentality he brings.
Rated the No. 57 overall prospect in California in the 247Sports class of 2024 composite rankings, Gaines arrived on Boise State’s campus with big expectations. He immediately earned a spot in the running back rotation with his combination of strength and athleticism.
“He’s going to be 6-1, 225 pounds,” Danielson said. “He embodies who we are at Boise State, which is that blue-collar work ethic.
“He’s ready. Getting hurt the third game of the season … when football is taken from you — especially a guy like Sire Gaines, who is so passionate about this game, passionate about this team — that’s hard. Seeing him battle through, seeing him go through it, seeing where he is mentally and how he’s grown, I think Sire Gaines is going to come on the scene in a major way.”
With Gains sidelined, Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod has been the lead back through two practices.