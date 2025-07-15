Back to court; Pac-12, Mountain West fail to reach agreement in mediation
The Pac-12 and Mountain West were unable to reach a settlement agreement in mediation over $150 million-plus in exit fees and poaching penalties and will head to court.
The deadline for the entities to come to an agreement in mediation was Tuesday. The Pac-12 and MWC began mediation in May.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 after the 2025-26 athletics season to link up with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
“The Pac-12 and the Mountain West participated in a mediation initiated by the Mountain West on May 19, 2025, in an effort to resolve the ongoing legal dispute,” the Pac-12 said in a statement released on Tuesday. “While the Pac-12 engaged in the process in good faith, the mediation did not result in a resolution.
“The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West’s attempt to impose so-called ‘poaching penalties,’ provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions. We are confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on upholding the academic excellence, athletic success, and proud tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century.”
The MWC and Pac-12 jointly requested a hearing for the MWC’s motion to dismiss the lawsuits to take place on Sept. 9.
Tuesday’s lack of resolution was the latest chapter in a turbulent relationship between the Pac-12 and and MWC over the last two years.
Back in December 2023, the MWC and remaining Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State agreed to a scheduling partnership for the 2024 football season that included an option for 2025. The Pac-12 had lost 10 of its 12 members to the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, leaving behind the Beavers and Cougars.
The MWC announced in September that the scheduling agreement would not be renewed. One week later, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State all agreed to join the Pac-12. Utah State came aboard near the end of the month, followed by Gonzaga and Texas State.
After adding the first four MWC schools, the Pac-12 filed a lawsuit over the legality of the poaching penalty included in the scheduling agreement. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State are also suing the MWC over exit fees.
The MWC believes it is owed north of $150 million in poaching penalties and exit fees.