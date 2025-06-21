Ballhawk class of 2026 Texas cornerback commits to Boise State
Boise State’s June recruiting surge continued on Friday with the addition of Texas class of 2026 cornerback and wide receiver Jayden Flournoy.
Flournoy plays for Burleson High School in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex.
“I’m 100 percent committed!,” Flournoy wrote on X. “I’m home!”
The 6-foot, 182-pound Flournoy starred as a cornerback during his junior season for Burleson, picking off five passes with eight pass breakups. He also recorded 39 total tackles.
Burleson competes in Texas’ Class 5A. The Elks finished 4-6 overall last season and did not qualify for the playoffs.
As a sophomore, Flournoy caught seven passes for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Flournoy, an under-the-radar prospect, committed to Boise State over offers from Colorado State, New Mexico, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Wake Forest and numerous others. He is an unrated prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.
According to his bio on X, Flournoy holds personal records of 4.4 seconds in the 40 yard dash and 10.9 seconds in the 100 meters.
Flournoy is the second class of 2026 athlete from the Lone Star State to commit to Boise State.
Back in April, Rocky Dunn of Melissa High School announced his commitment to the Broncos. Dunn, a Class 5A all-state selection as a junior at safety, is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 186 overall recruit in Texas by 247Sports.
Flournoy is Boise State’s 11th verbal commitment in June and 16th overall.
Here are the Broncos’ 16 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)