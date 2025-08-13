‘I really believe all our guys will be ready for Game 1;’ Spencer Danielson on Boise State’s beat-up offensive line
Boise State has nine offensive linemen on the 2025 roster who played meaningful snaps during the Broncos’ run to the College Football Playoff last season.
As small injuries have mounted during fall camp, Boise State is leaning on its depth to keep the offensive line afloat.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who played a lot of football last year,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after Tuesday’s practice. “So you’ve seen these guys in the fire. The hard part is when you don’t know how someone is going to play in a game, you’re just basing it off practice. With a lot of those guys, we know. Now it’s just getting them back in the mix and seeing who’s competing.”
The Broncos bring back four starters on the offensive line: left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph, right guard Roger Carreon and right tackle Hall Schmidt.
Casey, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been named a preseason All-American by multiple publications. Randolph and Casey were both preseason all-Mountain West selections.
Schmidt and Tyler Keinath, the projected replacement for Ben Dooley at left guard, have yet to fully participate in fall camp. Danielson said both players could be available for Boise State’s Thursday, Aug. 28 opener at South Florida.
“Now we just have to get some guys back,” Danielson said. “I really believe all our guys will be ready for Game 1. Right now, we’ve got to see that in action. They are all able to get (independent reps) right now, go through some things. But it’s going to be all the way up until kickoff. … The goal is to get our whole crew back for game week. I can’t make promises to that right now.
“It’s a violent position. We had a couple guys get banged up (Tuesday). It’s the reality of the position and what we play. But right now, I really believe we’ll have all of our players ready to roll Game 1. If we don’t, then we don’t and we’ll change accordingly.”
With Schmidt sidelined, Daylon Metoyer has worked with the first-team offense at right tackle. Metoyer made two starts a season ago for the Broncos.
Danielson also praised sophomore Carson Rasmussen from nearby Owyhee High School in Meridian, Idaho. Rasmussen is competing for a role at either guard spot.
“Carson Rasmussen, he hasn’t played for us here, but he’s had a really good fall camp,” Danielson said. “He’s pushing it for an interior spot.”