Bettors backing Boise State in College Football Playoff odds
In the lead-up to the 2025 season, Boise State’s odds to reach the College Football Playoff are dropping.
The Broncos are +184 to make the 12-team playoff as of Monday, the lowest odds among Group of Five teams. At the beginning of fall camp, Boise State was +194 to reach the CFP for the second straight year.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Boise State captured a second straight MWC title a season ago and reached the CFP for the first time in program history. The Broncos lost to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
“Last year is last year,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson at the beginning of fall camp. “You can’t start halfway up the mountain.
“I get asked all the time, ‘Are you ready for this game? Are you ready for this? What are you going to do with this guy not being here?’ For me, we’re going to handle our day-to-day better than anyone else in the country. That’s what we’re working our tails off to do. … We’re a process-driven team, and I believe that will result in everything you want.”
In the 2025 MWC preseason media poll, Boise State received 35 of a possible 39 first-place votes. It’s the 18th straight year the Broncos have been selected as the preseason favorite dating back to their days in the Western Athletic Conference.
Among Group of Five teams, Memphis is a distant second behind Boise State in the CFP odds at +880. The Tigers compete in the American Conference.
Fellow American contender Tulane is next in the odds at +920, followed by Liberty (+980), James Madison (+1260), Navy (+1800), Texas State (+1800), Toledo (+1800), UNLV (+1800) and UTSA (+1800).
Boise State is one of eight teams projected to be favored in 11 games this season, joining Alabama, James Madison, Liberty, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Toledo.
FanDuel lists Boise State as a 16.5-point underdog for its Oct. 4 matchup with Notre Dame. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.
Powers projects five teams to be favored in all 12 regular-season games: Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
The Irish finished 14-2 overall last season and fell to Ohio State in the CFP championship game.
