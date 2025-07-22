Big 12 passes on Memphis; Pac-12 up next for Tigers?
Memphis’ Hail Mary attempt at Big 12 membership was batted down well before the goal line.
On Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that Memphis made an unusual membership proposal to the Big 12 that included up to $200 million in sponsorship payments over a five-year period. On3’s Brett McMurphy later reported that the figure was up to $250 million.
The Big 12 passed on Memphis’ proposal, leaving the Tigers in the newly rebranded American Conference.
“The University of Memphis is aware of the recent conversations regarding our potential inclusion in the Big 12,” Memphis said in a statement released to The Commercial Appeal newspaper. “While those discussions did not ultimately move in our favor, our university and Memphis athletics are stronger than ever, and we continue to strengthen our position nationally.”
Memphis was also bypassed by the Big 12 in 2023 when the conference added fellow AAC schools UCF, Cincinnati and Houston instead of the Tigers.
The Big 12 will continue as a 16-team conference for the 2026-27 athletics season.
Back in September, Memphis turned down an offer to join the Pac-12 that athletic director Ed Scott called “a bad deal.”
“Travel-wise, it would be about 20,000 miles that our teams would have to travel in order to compete with the seven schools that are in there,” Memphis athletic director Ed Scott said in September. The Pac-12 now has nine schools signed up for 2026-27 in current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
“I just don’t think that was the right thing to do based on the finances we had. Now, if there was more money involved … that’s a different conversation.”
The American’s exit fee is $25 million. According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 was only willing to cover $2.5 million of the bill.
Late last month, the Pac-12 announced a five-year media rights deal with CBS Sports for football and men’s basketball. Financial details were not disclosed in the announcement.
John Canzano of the Bald Faced Truth Substack has reported that the Pac-12 is interested in adding a ninth football-playing member. Gonzaga does not compete in football.
Additionally, ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Kyle Bonagura reported last month that Pac-12 officials have discussed adding Memphis as a football-only member with the Tigers parking their other sports in the Big East.
Thamel and Bonagura said that Memphis would be unlikely to make a move until the 2027-28 athletics season.
Will the Tigers reconsider the Pac-12’s offer after another rejection from the Big 12?
If the money is right, Scott and the Tigers seem eager to exit the American for greener pastures.