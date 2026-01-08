Boise State active during first week of transfer portal window

The college football transfer portal has been open for a full week, and Boise State has seen plenty of two-way movement during the new one-time, 15-day window.

Eighteen Broncos have entered the portal, which will close on Friday, Jan. 16. Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson have already signed four transfers from the portal.

Two of the 18 portal losses were key starters last season as the Broncos finished 9-5 overall while capturing a third straight Mountain West title: wide receiver Chris Marshall and safety Ty Benefield.

Marshall played in 11 games as a junior, recording 30 receptions for 574 yards — ranking second on the team — and two touchdowns. Marshall’s 19.1 yards per reception led the team among players with seven or more catches.

Returning quarterback Maddux Madsen will be without his top four pass-catchers from last season as Latrell Caples (51 catches, 617 yards, three touchdowns), Chase Penry (30 catches, 394 yards, one touchdown) and tight end Matt Lauter (37 catches, 330 yards, two touchdowns) are all out of eligibility. Ben Ford (21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns) could return for a sixth year after suffering a season-ending injury in October.

Marshall is an unrated transfer portal prospect by 247Sports.

Benefield, who signed with LSU earlier this week, started every game for the Broncos over the last two seasons. He tallied 105 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to first-team all-MWC honors as a junior.

During his three years at Boise State, Benefield recorded 233 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Benefield is rated the No. 34 overall player in the portal and the No. 2 safety by 247Sports. He is the highest-ranked portal player from the MWC and the fourth-highest from the Group of Five.

The Broncos have signed four players from the portal: Kansas linebacker Logan Brantley, Central Washington defensive lineman Mikaio Edward, Weber State long snapper Caden Kellow and Southern University receiver Darren Morris.

Brantley is the only player with a rating from 247Sports, earning three stars as the No. 93 linebacker prospect.

Boise State is still targeting multiple position groups in the portal, including wide receiver and safety.

Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s four transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive lineman (Central Washington)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)