Boise State adds offensive analyst with NFL experience
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson announced the addition of two more assistant football coaches on Wednesday.
Former Broncos assistant Chris Strausser is returning to the program as a senior offensive analyst. Strausser coached in the NFL from 2017-24 and spent last season out of football.
Boise State also announced the hiring of assistant linebackers coach Stiles Satterlee from UC Davis.
The 62-year-old Strausser began his coaching career in 1989 at Menlo College. He was Boise State’s offensive line coach from 2001-05 under Dan Hawkins and followed Hawkins to Colorado for one season before returning to the Broncos the following year.
Strausser was Boise State’s run game coordinator from 2007-13 while also coaching tight ends (2007-09) and the offensive line (2010-13). He made the move alongside Petersen to Washington and served as the Huskies’ associate head coach and offensive line coach from 2014-16.
Strausser then headed off to the NFL, coaching offensive lines for the Denver Broncos (2017-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019-2022) and Houston Texans (2023-24).
Over his previous two stints at Boise State, Strausser helped the Broncos compile a 132-24 overall record with eight conference championships. He played a role in developing several standout offensive linemen, including Daryn Colledge, Matt Hill, Charles Leno, Matt Paradis and current Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter.
Boise State is set to have two senior analysts on the offensive side next season: Strausser and Dirk Koetter.
Satterlee spent the last three seasons at UC Davis, serving as a defensive quality control coach for two years and an assistant tight end coach.
Satterlee was a star Division III college football player for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, starting all four years on defense. He was an all-conference selection at defensive back as a junior and transitioned to outside linebacker the following year, once again receiving all-conference honors.
Here is a breakdown of Danielson’s coaching staff for the 2026 season:
Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, linebackers
Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator
Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator
Terrence Brown: Co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs
Zak Hill: Co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks
Jabril Frazier: Co-run game coordinator, edges
Tim Keane: Co-run game coordinator, offensive line
Alvis Whitted: Pass game coordinator, wide receivers
DJ Killings: Cornerbacks
Frank Maile: Defensive line
James Montgomery: Running backs
Justin Udy: Tight ends
Danny McDonald: Assistant quarterbacks
Derrick McMahen: Assistant defensive backs
Stiles Satterlee: Assistant linebackers
Chris Strausser: Offensive senior analyst
Demitri Washington: Assistant defensive line
Dirk Koetter: Senior analyst
Devon McPeek: Special teams analyst
Kenny Zamberlin: Offensive quality control
