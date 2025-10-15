Boise State, Alabama look to extend college football’s longest active home winning streaks
Boise State will enter Saturday’s Mountain West showdown against UNLV with 15 straight victories at Albertsons Stadium, matching Alabama for the longest active home winning streak in FBS.
The Broncos, who put together a 65-game regular-season winning streak on The Blue from 2001 through 2011, last suffered a defeat at Albertsons Stadium in September 2023 to UCF.
“I don’t talk a lot about win streaks or those kind of things with our team,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday. “For me it’s about being our best, and that starts today, tomorrow, all the way through kickoff.
“The best teams in college football, they win at home. And yes, I love that our field is colored blue and I believe we have the best fans in the country, but we better play our best. Because if we don’t play our best, it doesn’t matter how loud our fans are. Yes, that’s an advantage, but you lose.”
Boise State could have the longest active streak by Saturday night with a victory over UNLV and an Alabama loss to Tennessee at Bryant–Denny Stadium.
The Broncos (4-2, 2-0) are coming off a 41-25 home victory over New Mexico, the program’s 11th consecutive sellout at Albertsons Stadium. Saturday’s matchup with UNLV (6-0, 2-0) is also sold out.
Despite Boise State holding a slim 17-14 halftime lead over the Lobos, a large chunk of the crowd hit the exits before the start of the third quarter.
“I just never want our fan base to ever assume that winning just happens,” Danielson said. “Because winning is hard, winning is hard. And yes, I get it. It’s raining, it’s a late game, no doubt. And everyone’s got their reasoning, I get it, life happens. But winning is hard. We work our tails off to find ways to win. Obviously, we don’t always win, and we’ve got to find ways to win more.
“Bronco Nation, I think the world (of them). I believe, without question, we have the best fan base in the country. But it’s hard coming out at half when you look up and you see a lot of the fans gone. That’s hard, it’s hard for our team.”
Danielson said the players “absolutely notice” when the crowd thins out during halftime.
“When you come out to start the game and it’s packed and it’s loud … (the players) notice. And then when you come out second half — especially we’re in a dog fight, we’re battling — and you look up and a lot of the fans aren’t there, that’s hard.
“But hey, for us it is what it is. We’ve got to find a way if we play in a parking lot. Period, end of story. But it definitely is a positive when you play at home for that place to be packed the entire game.”