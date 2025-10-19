Boise State among others receiving votes in Coaches poll
After taking control of the Mountain West race with a 56-31 home bludgeoning of UNLV on Saturday, Boise State received some light support in the Week 9 edition of the Coaches poll.
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0), who opened the season at No. 25 in the Coaches poll but dropped out following a loss to South Florida, earned two votes in the latest poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Rebels (6-1, 2-1) fell from 43 votes in the Week 8 Coaches poll to three votes. San Diego State (5-1, 2-0) had a bye week and earned four votes in the latest poll.
Boise State travels to San Diego State on Nov. 15.
South Florida of the American Conference was the lone Group of Five representative in the top 25, checking in at No. 20. The Bulls routed Florida Atlantic, 48-13, on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Four other American schools received votes: Navy (59), Tulane (45), North Texas (four) and Memphis (three). The Tigers dropped out of the poll after suffering a 31-24 loss to UAB.
James Madison of the Sun Belt netted nine votes.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained atop the Coaches poll with all 65 first-place votes, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Ole Miss dropped to No. 8 and Miami (Florida) dipped to No. 9 following losses.
Notre Dame, which defeated Boise State earlier this month, moved up two spots to No. 13.
Here is the full Week 9 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (65, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Georgia Tech (ACC)
8. Ole Miss (SEC)
9. Miami (ACC)
10. BYU (Big 12)
11. Oklahoma (SEC)
12. Vanderbilt (SEC)
13. Notre Dame (Independent)
14. Missouri (SEC)
15. Texas Tech (Big 12)
16. Virginia (ACC)
17. Tennessee (SEC)
18. Texas (SEC)
19. LSU (SEC)
20. South Florida (American)
21. Cincinnati (Big 12)
22. Louisville (ACC)
23. Illinois (Big Ten)
24. Michigan (Big Ten)
25. Arizona State (Big 12)
Schools dropped out: No. 20 Memphis (American), No. 21 USC (Big Ten), No. 22 Utah (Big 12).
Others receiving votes: Navy 59; USC 52; Utah 51; Tulane 45; Houston 34; Iowa 17; James Madison 9; Iowa State 9; San Diego State 4; North Texas 4; Washington 3; UNLV 3; SMU 3; Memphis 3; TCU 2; Pittsburgh 2; Boise State 2; Northwestern 1