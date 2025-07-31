Boise State among select group of teams favored in 11 games ahead of 2025 regular season
Outside of an Oct. 4 road matchup with Notre Dame, Boise State is projected to be a favorite in every regular-season game this season.
The Broncos are one of eight teams projected to be favored in 11 games, joining Alabama, James Madison, Liberty, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Toledo. The projected point spreads come from Brad Powers of the Bet the Board Podcast.
Boise State captured a second straight Mountain West title last season, reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and finished with a 12-2 overall record. The Broncos checked in at No. 8 in the final AP top 25, the program’s highest final ranking since 2011.
In the 2025 Mountain West preseason media poll, Boise State received 35 of a possible 39 first-place votes. It’s the 18th straight year the Broncos have been selected as the preseason favorite dating back to their time in the Western Athletic Conference.
“Last year is last year,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during his pre-camp press conference. “You can’t start halfway up the mountain.
“I get asked all the time, ‘Are you ready for this game? Are you ready for this? What are you going to do with this guy not being here?’ For me, we’re going to handle our day-to-day better than anyone else in the country. That’s what we’re working our tails off to do. … We’re a process-driven team, and I believe that will result in everything you want.”
Powers projects five teams to be favored in all 12 regular-season games: Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
The Irish finished 14-2 last season and fell to Ohio State in the CFP championship game.
FanDuel lists Boise State as a 16.5-point underdog at Notre Dame. The over/under is set at 53.5 points.
Notre Dame and Boise State have never met on the football field.
The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of 5 in this year’s College Football Playoff at +194, well above Tulane (+760) and Memphis (+880) of the American. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Odds are courtesy of Brad Powers and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.