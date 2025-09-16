Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Air Force by the numbers

Broncos to face elite rushing offense 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Ben Ford.
Boise State Broncos wide receiver Ben Ford. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Fresh off a bye week, Boise State will open Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force.

Kickoff between the Broncos (1-1) and Falcons (1-1, 0-1) is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time. 

Here is a look at Boise State and Air Force by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 29 (72nd nationally, fifth Mountain West)

Air Force 39.5 (34th, first) 

Rushing offense

Boise State 225 (23rd, second)

Air Force 266.5 (ninth, first)

Passing offense

Boise State 282.5 (29th, first)

Air Force 169 (110th, 10th)

Total offense

Boise State 507.5 (17th, first)

Air Force 435.5 (46th, second)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 43.3 percent (59th, third)

Air Force 51.9 percent (19th, first)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 33.3 percent (123rd, 11th)

Air Force 100 percent (first, first)

Scoring defense

Boise State 24 (81st, sixth)

Air Force 31 (112th, 12th)

Rushing defense

Boise State 117 (57th, third)

Air Force 141.5 (82nd, sixth)

Passing defense 

Boise State 215.5 (80th, sixth)

Air Force 228 (95th, ninth)

Total defense

Boise State 332.5 (67th, fifth)

Air Force 369.5 (90th, seventh)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.5 (48th, third)

Air Force 4.5 (third, first)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 7 (31st, first)

Air Force 5.5 (77th, fourth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 35.5 percent (67th, sixth)

Air Force 35 percent (61st, fifth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 100 percent (101st, eighth)

Air Force 100 percent (101st, eighth)

Net punting

Boise State 45 (16th, third)

Air Force 52 (second, first)

Punt return average

Boise State 8 (69th, eighth)

Air Force 7 (76th, ninth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 14.8 (114th, 10th)

Air Force 18 (92nd, seventh)

Turnover margin

Boise State -0.5 (93rd, fifth)

Air Force -0.5 (93rd, fifth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 41 of 72, 532 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions

Josh Johnson, Air Force: 9 of 16, 224 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Liam Szarka, Air Force: 8 of 16, 114 yards, one interception

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 13 carries, 143 yards, one touchdown

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 23 carries, 142 yards, one touchdown

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 18 carries, 69 yards, one touchdown

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 15 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown

Cade Harris, Air Force: 16 carries, 138 yards, two touchdowns

Dylan Carson: 18 carries, 104 yards, one touchdown

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: six receptions, 151 yards, one touchdown

Ben Ford, Boise State: seven receptions, 126 yards, two touchdowns

Matt Lauter, Boise State: eight receptions, 80 yards

Latrell Caples, Boise State: five receptions, 69 yards

Cade Harris, Air Force: five receptions, 146 yards, one touchdown

Quin Smith, three receptions, 85 yards, one touchdown 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 15 total tackles

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: nine total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Blake Fletcher, Air Force: 22 total tackles

Isaac Hubert, Air Force: Six total tackles, three sacks

