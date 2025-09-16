Boise State and Air Force by the numbers
Fresh off a bye week, Boise State will open Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force.
Kickoff between the Broncos (1-1) and Falcons (1-1, 0-1) is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Here is a look at Boise State and Air Force by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 29 (72nd nationally, fifth Mountain West)
Air Force 39.5 (34th, first)
Rushing offense
Boise State 225 (23rd, second)
Air Force 266.5 (ninth, first)
Passing offense
Boise State 282.5 (29th, first)
Air Force 169 (110th, 10th)
Total offense
Boise State 507.5 (17th, first)
Air Force 435.5 (46th, second)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 43.3 percent (59th, third)
Air Force 51.9 percent (19th, first)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 33.3 percent (123rd, 11th)
Air Force 100 percent (first, first)
Scoring defense
Boise State 24 (81st, sixth)
Air Force 31 (112th, 12th)
Rushing defense
Boise State 117 (57th, third)
Air Force 141.5 (82nd, sixth)
Passing defense
Boise State 215.5 (80th, sixth)
Air Force 228 (95th, ninth)
Total defense
Boise State 332.5 (67th, fifth)
Air Force 369.5 (90th, seventh)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.5 (48th, third)
Air Force 4.5 (third, first)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 7 (31st, first)
Air Force 5.5 (77th, fourth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 35.5 percent (67th, sixth)
Air Force 35 percent (61st, fifth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 100 percent (101st, eighth)
Air Force 100 percent (101st, eighth)
Net punting
Boise State 45 (16th, third)
Air Force 52 (second, first)
Punt return average
Boise State 8 (69th, eighth)
Air Force 7 (76th, ninth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 14.8 (114th, 10th)
Air Force 18 (92nd, seventh)
Turnover margin
Boise State -0.5 (93rd, fifth)
Air Force -0.5 (93rd, fifth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 41 of 72, 532 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions
Josh Johnson, Air Force: 9 of 16, 224 yards, two touchdowns, one interception
Liam Szarka, Air Force: 8 of 16, 114 yards, one interception
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 13 carries, 143 yards, one touchdown
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 23 carries, 142 yards, one touchdown
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 18 carries, 69 yards, one touchdown
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 15 carries, 66 yards, one touchdown
Cade Harris, Air Force: 16 carries, 138 yards, two touchdowns
Dylan Carson: 18 carries, 104 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: six receptions, 151 yards, one touchdown
Ben Ford, Boise State: seven receptions, 126 yards, two touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: eight receptions, 80 yards
Latrell Caples, Boise State: five receptions, 69 yards
Cade Harris, Air Force: five receptions, 146 yards, one touchdown
Quin Smith, three receptions, 85 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 15 total tackles
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: nine total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks
Blake Fletcher, Air Force: 22 total tackles
Isaac Hubert, Air Force: Six total tackles, three sacks