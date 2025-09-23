Boise State and Appalachian State by the numbers
Two of the nation’s best offenses will face off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) averages 535.7 yards per game, good for 11th in the country. Appalachian State (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) is right behind the Broncos at 519.7 yards (13th nationally).
The Mountaineers are an elite passing team (357.7 yards, third) and excel at stopping the run (61.7 yards allowed, eighth).
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Appalachian State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 35.7 (46th nationally, fourth MWC)
Appalachian State 25.3 (87th nationally, eighth Sun Belt)
Rushing offense
Boise State 244 (17th, second)
Appalachian State 162 (68th, ninth)
Passing offense
Boise State 291.7 (24th, first)
Appalachian State 357.7 (third, first)
Total offense
Boise State 535.7 (11th, first)
Appalachian State 519.7 (13th, first)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 50 percent (24th, fourth)
Appalachian State 41.3 percent (67th, seventh)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 66.7 percent (126th, ninth)
Appalachian State 78.6 percent (97th, ninth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 28.3 (101st, 11th)
Appalachian State 20.7 (58th, third)
Rushing defense
Boise State 167.3 (100th, eighth)
Appalachian State 61.7 (eighth, first)
Passing defense
Boise State 225.7 (86th, eighth)
Appalachian State 212.7 (71st, eighth)
Total defense
Boise State 393 (97th, ninth)
Appalachian State 274.3 (27th, second)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2 (70th, sixth)
Appalachian State 3 (16th, second)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 6.7 (37th, first)
Appalachian State 9.3 (fifth, first)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 42.2 percent (95th, 10th)
Appalachian State 27.5 percent (23rd, second)
Red zone defense
Boise State 100 percent (110th, 11th)
Appalachian State 87.5 percent (81st, ninth)
Net punting
Boise State 46.25 (seventh, second)
Appalachian State 41.56 (43rd, third)
Punt return average
Boise State 7.67 (82nd, seventh)
Appalachian State 2.4 (123rd, 13th)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 13.86 (120th, 11th)
Appalachian State 21 (65th, sixth)
Turnover margin
Boise State -0.33 (87th, fifth)
Appalachian State -1 (117th, 13th)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 54 of 95 (56.8 percent), 808 yards, five touchdowns, one interception
AJ Swann, Appalachian State: 63 of 103 (63.1 percent), 879 yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 32 carries, 314 yards, five touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 26 carries, 176 yards, one touchdown
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 25 carries, 149 yards, two touchdowns
Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State: 71 carries, 400 yards, two touchdowns
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: seven receptions, 164 yards, one touchdown
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 10 receptions, 156 yards
Ben Ford, Boise State: eight receptions, 148 yards, two touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 10 receptions, 103 yards, one touchdown
Jaden Barnes, Appalachian State: 24 receptions, 337 yards, three touchdowns
Dalton Stroman, Appalachian State: 15 receptions, 295 yards, one touchdown
Izayah Cummings, Appalachian State: 16 receptions, 172 yards
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 26 total tackles, one interception
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 23 total tackles
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: nine total tackles, 1.5 sacks
Linebacker Colton Phares, Appalachian State: 21 total tackles, one pass breakup
Defensive lineman Kevin Abrams-Verwayne, Appalachian State: 10 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble