Boise State and Appalachian State by the numbers

Broncos to face elite pass offense, rush defense 

Bob Lundeberg

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback AJ Swann.
Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback AJ Swann. / Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Two of the nation’s best offenses will face off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West) averages 535.7 yards per game, good for 11th in the country. Appalachian State (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) is right behind the Broncos at 519.7 yards (13th nationally). 

The Mountaineers are an elite passing team (357.7 yards, third) and excel at stopping the run (61.7 yards allowed, eighth). 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Appalachian State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 35.7 (46th nationally, fourth MWC)

Appalachian State 25.3 (87th nationally, eighth Sun Belt)

Rushing offense

Boise State 244 (17th, second)

Appalachian State 162 (68th, ninth)

Passing offense

Boise State 291.7 (24th, first)

Appalachian State 357.7 (third, first)

Total offense

Boise State 535.7 (11th, first)

Appalachian State 519.7 (13th, first)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 50 percent (24th, fourth)

Appalachian State 41.3 percent (67th, seventh)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 66.7 percent (126th, ninth)

Appalachian State 78.6 percent (97th, ninth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 28.3 (101st, 11th)

Appalachian State 20.7 (58th, third)

Rushing defense

Boise State 167.3 (100th, eighth)

Appalachian State 61.7 (eighth, first)

Passing defense 

Boise State 225.7 (86th, eighth)

Appalachian State 212.7 (71st, eighth)

Total defense

Boise State 393 (97th, ninth)

Appalachian State 274.3 (27th, second)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2 (70th, sixth)

Appalachian State 3 (16th, second)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 6.7 (37th, first)

Appalachian State 9.3 (fifth, first)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 42.2 percent (95th, 10th)

Appalachian State 27.5 percent (23rd, second)

Red zone defense

Boise State 100 percent (110th, 11th)

Appalachian State 87.5 percent (81st, ninth)

Net punting

Boise State 46.25 (seventh, second)

Appalachian State 41.56 (43rd, third)

Punt return average

Boise State 7.67 (82nd, seventh)

Appalachian State 2.4 (123rd, 13th)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 13.86 (120th, 11th)

Appalachian State 21 (65th, sixth)

Turnover margin

Boise State -0.33 (87th, fifth)

Appalachian State -1 (117th, 13th)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 54 of 95 (56.8 percent), 808 yards, five touchdowns, one interception 

AJ Swann, Appalachian State: 63 of 103 (63.1 percent), 879 yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 32 carries, 314 yards, five touchdowns 

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 26 carries, 176 yards, one touchdown

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 25 carries, 149 yards, two touchdowns 

Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State: 71 carries, 400 yards, two touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: seven receptions, 164 yards, one touchdown

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 10 receptions, 156 yards

Ben Ford, Boise State: eight receptions, 148 yards, two touchdowns 

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 10 receptions, 103 yards, one touchdown

Jaden Barnes, Appalachian State: 24 receptions, 337 yards, three touchdowns

Dalton Stroman, Appalachian State: 15 receptions, 295 yards, one touchdown

Izayah Cummings, Appalachian State: 16 receptions, 172 yards

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 26 total tackles, one interception

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 23 total tackles 

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 13 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: nine total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Linebacker Colton Phares, Appalachian State: 21 total tackles, one pass breakup

Defensive lineman Kevin Abrams-Verwayne, Appalachian State: 10 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

