Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Colorado State by the numbers

Broncos ahead in most categories

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State
Boise State / Boise State Athletics
In this story:

Backup quarterback Max Cutforth will make his second career start for Boise State on Saturday against Colorado State. 

The Broncos’ (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) offensive numbers have dipped following consecutive seven-point outings in losses to Fresno State and San Diego State

The Rams (2-8, 1-5) are playing out the string under interim head coach Tyson Summers. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Colorado State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 29.6 (58th nationally, fifth Mountain West)

Colorado State 18 (124th, 11th)

Rushing offense

Boise State 182.8 (37th, fourth)

Colorado State 124.8 (102nd, 10th)

Passing offense

Boise State 229.2 (67th, sixth)

Colorado State 197.5 (98th, seventh)

Total offense

Boise State 412 (46th, fifth)

Colorado State 322.3 (112th, 11th)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 43.5 percent (40th, fifth)

Colorado State 32.1 percent (123rd, 11th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 82.4 percent (79th, seventh)

Colorado State 84 percent (72nd, sixth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23.3 (58th, fourth)

Colorado State 27.9 (88th, seventh)

Rushing defense

Boise State 168.8 (99th, eighth)

Colorado State 186.4 (117th, 12th)

Passing defense 

Boise State 152.8 (fifth, first)

Colorado State 229.5 (84th, seventh)

Total defense

Boise State 321.6 (26th, third)

Colorado State 415.9 (112th, 11th)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.8 (88th, eighth)

Colorado State 1.3 (119th, 11th)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.6 (60th, second)

Colorado State 4.2 (119th, 11th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 34.1 percent (30th, third)

Colorado State 42.6 percent (103rd, 11th)

Red zone defense scoring percentage

Boise State 91.2 percent (120th, 11th)

Colorado State 81.3 percent (45th, third)

Net punting

Boise State 40.6 (45th, seventh)

Colorado State 43.6 (fourth, first)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.6 (124th, 11th)

Colorado State 14.9 (13th, first)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 16.6 (120th, 11th)

Colorado State 20.6 (69th, eighth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.2 (50th, fourth)

Colorado State -0.1 (79th, seventh)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions 

Max Cutforth, Boise State: 32 of 57, 277 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions 

Jackson Brousseau, Colorado State: 100 of 164, 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions

Darius Curry, Colorado State: 44 of 61, 447 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 125 carries, 824 yards, eight touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 112 carries, 551 yards, five touchdowns 

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 68 carries, 323 yards, two touchdowns 

Jalen Dupree, Colorado State: 102 carries, 508 yards, two touchdowns 

Lloyd Avant, Colorado State: 78 carries, 392 yards, three touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns 

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 33 catches, 393 yards, three touchdowns 

Tommy Maher, Colorado State: 25 catches, 282 yards

Armani Winfield, Colorado State: 21 catches, 277 yards, two touchdowns 

Rocky Beers, Colorado State: 22 catches, 252 yards, five touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 77 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 58 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery 

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 43 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 38 total tackles, five sacks 

Owen Long, Colorado State: 122 total tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries 

Lemondre Joe, Colorado State: 44 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles 

Jace Bellah, Colorado State: 33 total tackles, four interceptions 

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football