Boise State and Colorado State by the numbers
Backup quarterback Max Cutforth will make his second career start for Boise State on Saturday against Colorado State.
The Broncos’ (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) offensive numbers have dipped following consecutive seven-point outings in losses to Fresno State and San Diego State.
The Rams (2-8, 1-5) are playing out the string under interim head coach Tyson Summers.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Colorado State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 29.6 (58th nationally, fifth Mountain West)
Colorado State 18 (124th, 11th)
Rushing offense
Boise State 182.8 (37th, fourth)
Colorado State 124.8 (102nd, 10th)
Passing offense
Boise State 229.2 (67th, sixth)
Colorado State 197.5 (98th, seventh)
Total offense
Boise State 412 (46th, fifth)
Colorado State 322.3 (112th, 11th)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 43.5 percent (40th, fifth)
Colorado State 32.1 percent (123rd, 11th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 82.4 percent (79th, seventh)
Colorado State 84 percent (72nd, sixth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.3 (58th, fourth)
Colorado State 27.9 (88th, seventh)
Rushing defense
Boise State 168.8 (99th, eighth)
Colorado State 186.4 (117th, 12th)
Passing defense
Boise State 152.8 (fifth, first)
Colorado State 229.5 (84th, seventh)
Total defense
Boise State 321.6 (26th, third)
Colorado State 415.9 (112th, 11th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.8 (88th, eighth)
Colorado State 1.3 (119th, 11th)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.6 (60th, second)
Colorado State 4.2 (119th, 11th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 34.1 percent (30th, third)
Colorado State 42.6 percent (103rd, 11th)
Red zone defense scoring percentage
Boise State 91.2 percent (120th, 11th)
Colorado State 81.3 percent (45th, third)
Net punting
Boise State 40.6 (45th, seventh)
Colorado State 43.6 (fourth, first)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.6 (124th, 11th)
Colorado State 14.9 (13th, first)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 16.6 (120th, 11th)
Colorado State 20.6 (69th, eighth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.2 (50th, fourth)
Colorado State -0.1 (79th, seventh)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Max Cutforth, Boise State: 32 of 57, 277 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
Jackson Brousseau, Colorado State: 100 of 164, 1,031 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions
Darius Curry, Colorado State: 44 of 61, 447 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 125 carries, 824 yards, eight touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 112 carries, 551 yards, five touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 68 carries, 323 yards, two touchdowns
Jalen Dupree, Colorado State: 102 carries, 508 yards, two touchdowns
Lloyd Avant, Colorado State: 78 carries, 392 yards, three touchdowns
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 33 catches, 393 yards, three touchdowns
Tommy Maher, Colorado State: 25 catches, 282 yards
Armani Winfield, Colorado State: 21 catches, 277 yards, two touchdowns
Rocky Beers, Colorado State: 22 catches, 252 yards, five touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 77 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 58 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 43 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 38 total tackles, five sacks
Owen Long, Colorado State: 122 total tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries
Lemondre Joe, Colorado State: 44 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles
Jace Bellah, Colorado State: 33 total tackles, four interceptions