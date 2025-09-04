Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Eastern Washington by the numbers

Broncos hope to regroup against Eagles

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Coming off a blowout loss to South Florida, Boise State (0-1) will look to return to form on Friday against FCS opponent Eastern Washington (0-1).

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time from Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, is led by junior quarterback Maddux Madsen. The 2025 MWC Preseason Player of the Year, Madsen threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the 34-7 loss to South Florida. 

Eastern Washington suffered a 31-21 loss to Incarnate Word last weekend. 

Here is a look at Boise State and Eastern Washington by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 7 (124th nationally, 12th Mountain West)

Eastern Washington 21 (42nd FCS, fourth Big Sky)

Rushing offense

Boise State 122 (86th, seventh)

Eastern Washington 107 (68th, fifth)

Passing offense

Boise State 256 (39th, third)

Eastern Washington 183 (54th, sixth)

Total offense

Boise State 378 (69th, sixth)

Eastern Washington 290 (63rd, sixth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 35.3 percent (91st, ninth)

Eastern Washington 30.8 percent (67th, sixth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 33.3 percent (123rd, 11th)

Eastern Washington 100 percent (tied-first, first)

Scoring defense

Boise State 34 (112th, ninth)

Eastern Washington 31 (65th, sixth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 117 (71st, fifth)

Eastern Washington 131 (46th, fourth)

Passing defense 

Boise State 255 (109th, 10th)

Eastern Washington 332 (102nd, 11th)

Total defense

Boise State 372 (96th, eighth)

Eastern Washington 463 (87th, eighth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 4 (10th, second)

Eastern Washington 2 (31st, fourth)

Tackles for loss

Boise State 7 (31st, first)

Eastern Washington 7 (33rd, third)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 38.5 percent (85th, eighth)

Eastern Washington 43.8 percent (74th, seventh)

Red zone defense

Boise State 100 percent (71st, seventh)

Eastern Washington (80 percent (48th, fourth)

Net punting

Boise State 40.75 (72nd, ninth)

Eastern Washington 38.43 (41st, fifth)

Punt return average

Boise State 0 (91st, eighth)

Eastern Washington 7 (33rd, third)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 13 (93rd, ninth)

Eastern Washington 24 (24th, second)

Turnover margin

Boise State -3 (126th, 10th)

Eastern Washington -1 (74th, seventh)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 25 of 46, 225 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions 

Jared Taylor, Eastern Washington: 21 of 38, 183 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Leading rushers

Sire Gaines, Boise State: nine carries, 44 yards

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 11 carries, 31 yards 

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 11 carries, 27 yards

Marceese Yetts, Eastern Washington: six carries, 59 yards, two touchdowns 

Jared Taylor, Eastern Washington: 10 carries 35 yards, one touchdown

Leading receivers

Latrell Caples, Boise State: four receptions, 58 yards

Ben Ford, Boise State: four receptions, 44 yards 

Matt Lauter, Boise State: four receptions, 35 yards

Marceese Yetts, Eastern Washington: seven receptions, 63 yards 

Jaxon Branch, Eastern Washington: three receptions, 43 yards 

Leading defenders

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: eight total tackles, 0.5 sacks

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Safety Drew Carter, Eastern Washington: 11 total tackles, one fumble recovery 

Linebacker Myles Mayovsky, Eastern Washington: eight total tackles

