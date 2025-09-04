Boise State and Eastern Washington by the numbers
Coming off a blowout loss to South Florida, Boise State (0-1) will look to return to form on Friday against FCS opponent Eastern Washington (0-1).
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time from Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, is led by junior quarterback Maddux Madsen. The 2025 MWC Preseason Player of the Year, Madsen threw for 225 yards and a touchdown in the 34-7 loss to South Florida.
Eastern Washington suffered a 31-21 loss to Incarnate Word last weekend.
Here is a look at Boise State and Eastern Washington by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 7 (124th nationally, 12th Mountain West)
Eastern Washington 21 (42nd FCS, fourth Big Sky)
Rushing offense
Boise State 122 (86th, seventh)
Eastern Washington 107 (68th, fifth)
Passing offense
Boise State 256 (39th, third)
Eastern Washington 183 (54th, sixth)
Total offense
Boise State 378 (69th, sixth)
Eastern Washington 290 (63rd, sixth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 35.3 percent (91st, ninth)
Eastern Washington 30.8 percent (67th, sixth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 33.3 percent (123rd, 11th)
Eastern Washington 100 percent (tied-first, first)
Scoring defense
Boise State 34 (112th, ninth)
Eastern Washington 31 (65th, sixth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 117 (71st, fifth)
Eastern Washington 131 (46th, fourth)
Passing defense
Boise State 255 (109th, 10th)
Eastern Washington 332 (102nd, 11th)
Total defense
Boise State 372 (96th, eighth)
Eastern Washington 463 (87th, eighth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 4 (10th, second)
Eastern Washington 2 (31st, fourth)
Tackles for loss
Boise State 7 (31st, first)
Eastern Washington 7 (33rd, third)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 38.5 percent (85th, eighth)
Eastern Washington 43.8 percent (74th, seventh)
Red zone defense
Boise State 100 percent (71st, seventh)
Eastern Washington (80 percent (48th, fourth)
Net punting
Boise State 40.75 (72nd, ninth)
Eastern Washington 38.43 (41st, fifth)
Punt return average
Boise State 0 (91st, eighth)
Eastern Washington 7 (33rd, third)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 13 (93rd, ninth)
Eastern Washington 24 (24th, second)
Turnover margin
Boise State -3 (126th, 10th)
Eastern Washington -1 (74th, seventh)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 25 of 46, 225 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions
Jared Taylor, Eastern Washington: 21 of 38, 183 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Leading rushers
Sire Gaines, Boise State: nine carries, 44 yards
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 11 carries, 31 yards
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 11 carries, 27 yards
Marceese Yetts, Eastern Washington: six carries, 59 yards, two touchdowns
Jared Taylor, Eastern Washington: 10 carries 35 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Latrell Caples, Boise State: four receptions, 58 yards
Ben Ford, Boise State: four receptions, 44 yards
Matt Lauter, Boise State: four receptions, 35 yards
Marceese Yetts, Eastern Washington: seven receptions, 63 yards
Jaxon Branch, Eastern Washington: three receptions, 43 yards
Leading defenders
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: eight total tackles, 0.5 sacks
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks
Safety Drew Carter, Eastern Washington: 11 total tackles, one fumble recovery
Linebacker Myles Mayovsky, Eastern Washington: eight total tackles