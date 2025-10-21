Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Nevada by the numbers

Broncos ahead in most categories 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Sire Gaines.
Boise State Broncos running back Sire Gaines. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State will look to extend its winning streak to three games on Friday at Nevada. 

The Broncos (5-2, 3-0) sit atop the Mountain West standings while the Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-3) is the only team winless in MWC play. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Nevada by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 36.9 (20th nationally, second Mountain West) 

Nevada 15.6 (131st, 12th) 

Rushing offense

Boise State 205.6 (25th, third) 

Nevada 143 (86th, 10th) 

Passing offense

Boise State 273 (28th, third) 

Nevada 159 (123rd, 12th) 

Total offense

Boise State 478.6 (12th, first) 

Nevada 302 (126th, 12th) 

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 47.5 percent (23rd, second) 

Nevada 33.3 percent (119th, 11th) 

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 78.6 percent (104h, eighth) 

Nevada 73.9 percent (124th, 12th) 

Scoring defense

Boise State 26.1 (83rd, fifth)

Nevada 28 (97th, eighth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 160.1 (92nd, seventh)

Nevada 155.3 (85th, sixth)

Passing defense 

Boise State 189.7 (33rd, third)

Nevada 217.7 (64th, sixth)

Total defense

Boise State 349.9 (51st, fifth)

Nevada 373 (77th, seventh)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.3 (49th, third)

Nevada 2.3 (49th, third)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6 (46th, first)

Nevada 6 (46th, first)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 35.9 percent (50th, sixth)

Nevada 34.8 percent (38th, fourth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 92.3 percent (117th, 11th)

Nevada 79.3 percent (37th, third)

Net punting

Boise State 40.4 (52nd, eighth)

Nevada 39.4 (72nd, 10th)

Punt return average

Boise State 4.6 (115th, 10th)

Nevada 10.1 (55th, sixth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 17.3 (110th, 11th)

Nevada 21.1 (61st, sixth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.14 (58th, fifth)

Nevada -1.29 (130th, 11th)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 136 of 223, 1,823 yards, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions

Carter Jones, Nevada: 39 of 75, 517 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions 

Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 40 of 77, 494 yards, one touchdown, eight interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 86 carries, 695 yards, six touchdowns 

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 373 yards, four touchdowns

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 47 carries, 223 yards, two touchdowns 

Caleb Ramseur, Nevada: 70 carries, 310 yards, two touchdowns

Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 61 carries, 293 yards, two touchdowns 

Herschel Turner, Nevada: 54 carries, 220 yards

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 22 catches, 440 yards, two touchdowns 

Ben Ford, Boise State: 21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns 

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 22 catches, 299 yards, three touchdowns

Jett Carpenter, Nevada: 18 catches, 198 yards

Marcus Bellon, Nevada: 15 catches, 193 yards, one touchdown

Jordan Brown, Nevada: 14 catches, 170 yards

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 49 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 31 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 15 total tackles, 4.5 sacks

Dylan Labarbera, Nevada: 59 total tackles, 5.5 sacks

EJ Smith, Nevada: 26 total tackles, two interceptions

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football