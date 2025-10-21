Boise State and Nevada by the numbers
Boise State will look to extend its winning streak to three games on Friday at Nevada.
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0) sit atop the Mountain West standings while the Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-3) is the only team winless in MWC play.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Nevada by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 36.9 (20th nationally, second Mountain West)
Nevada 15.6 (131st, 12th)
Rushing offense
Boise State 205.6 (25th, third)
Nevada 143 (86th, 10th)
Passing offense
Boise State 273 (28th, third)
Nevada 159 (123rd, 12th)
Total offense
Boise State 478.6 (12th, first)
Nevada 302 (126th, 12th)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 47.5 percent (23rd, second)
Nevada 33.3 percent (119th, 11th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 78.6 percent (104h, eighth)
Nevada 73.9 percent (124th, 12th)
Scoring defense
Boise State 26.1 (83rd, fifth)
Nevada 28 (97th, eighth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 160.1 (92nd, seventh)
Nevada 155.3 (85th, sixth)
Passing defense
Boise State 189.7 (33rd, third)
Nevada 217.7 (64th, sixth)
Total defense
Boise State 349.9 (51st, fifth)
Nevada 373 (77th, seventh)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.3 (49th, third)
Nevada 2.3 (49th, third)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6 (46th, first)
Nevada 6 (46th, first)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 35.9 percent (50th, sixth)
Nevada 34.8 percent (38th, fourth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 92.3 percent (117th, 11th)
Nevada 79.3 percent (37th, third)
Net punting
Boise State 40.4 (52nd, eighth)
Nevada 39.4 (72nd, 10th)
Punt return average
Boise State 4.6 (115th, 10th)
Nevada 10.1 (55th, sixth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 17.3 (110th, 11th)
Nevada 21.1 (61st, sixth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.14 (58th, fifth)
Nevada -1.29 (130th, 11th)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 136 of 223, 1,823 yards, 15 touchdowns, six interceptions
Carter Jones, Nevada: 39 of 75, 517 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions
Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 40 of 77, 494 yards, one touchdown, eight interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 86 carries, 695 yards, six touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 75 carries, 373 yards, four touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 47 carries, 223 yards, two touchdowns
Caleb Ramseur, Nevada: 70 carries, 310 yards, two touchdowns
Chubba Purdy, Nevada: 61 carries, 293 yards, two touchdowns
Herschel Turner, Nevada: 54 carries, 220 yards
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 22 catches, 440 yards, two touchdowns
Ben Ford, Boise State: 21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 22 catches, 299 yards, three touchdowns
Jett Carpenter, Nevada: 18 catches, 198 yards
Marcus Bellon, Nevada: 15 catches, 193 yards, one touchdown
Jordan Brown, Nevada: 14 catches, 170 yards
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 49 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 31 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 15 total tackles, 4.5 sacks
Dylan Labarbera, Nevada: 59 total tackles, 5.5 sacks
EJ Smith, Nevada: 26 total tackles, two interceptions