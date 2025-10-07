Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and New Mexico by the numbers

Broncos lead in most categories 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall.
Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chris Marshall. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Boise State (3-2, 1-0) returns to Mountain West play at 7:45 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday with a home game against New Mexico (3-2, 0-1). 

The Broncos lead the MWC in total offense and rank 14th nationally at 479 yards per game. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and New Mexico by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 32.2 (52nd nationally, fourth Mountain West)

New Mexico 30 (61st, sixth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 196.8 (34th, second)

New Mexico 154.4 (71st, eighth)

Passing offense

Boise State 282.2 (27th, second)

New Mexico 242.4 (61st, fifth)

Total offense

Boise State 479 (14th, first) 

New Mexico 396.8 (65th, sixth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 48.6 percent (25th, third)

New Mexico 45.9 percent (35th, fifth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 70 percent (126th, 11th)

New Mexico 77.3 percent (109th, ninth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 25.4 (79th, sixth)

New Mexico 24.2 (74th, fifth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 162.2 (98th, ninth)

New Mexico 119.8 (47th, third)

Passing defense 

Boise State 186.2 (39th, third)

New Mexico 271.2 (124th, ninth)

Total defense

Boise State 348.4 (63rd, fifth)

New Mexico 391 (96th, seventh)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.2 (52nd, third)

New Mexico 2.2 (52nd, third)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6 (50th, second)

New Mexico 4 (123rd, 10th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 37.9 percent (64th, sixth)

New Mexico 45.6 percent (120th, 11th0

Red zone defense

Boise State 94.4 percent (120th, 10th)

New Mexico 85.7 percent (75th, eighth)

Net punting

Boise State 39.1 (82nd, 11th)

New Mexico 45.4 (sixth, first) 

Punt return average

Boise State 5.8 (106th, 10th)

New Mexico -1.2 (133rd, 12th)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 13.8 (126th, 12th)

New Mexico 19.1 (82nd, seventh)

Turnover margin

Boise State -0.2 (78th, fifth)

New Mexico -1.4 (129th, 11th)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 101 of 169, 1,344 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions 

Jack Layne, New Mexico: 107 of 154, 1,162 yards, seven touchdowns, six interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 53 carries, 393 yards, five touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 49 carries, 284 yards, one touchdown

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 37 carries, 204 yards, two touchdowns 

Damon Bankston, New Mexico: 43 carries, 289 yards, three touchdowns 

Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico: 53 carries, 273 yards, four touchdowns 

D.J. McKinney, New Mexico: 45 carries, 186 yards, one touchdown

Leading receivers

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 21 receptions, 292 yards, two touchdowns

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 14 receptions, 274 yards, one touchdown

Ben Ford, Boise State: 14 receptions, 221 yards, three touchdowns 

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 13 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown

Keagan Johnson, New Mexico: 26 catches, 326 yards, one touchdown

Dorian Thomas, New Mexico: 28 catches, 287 yards, three touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 41 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one pass breakup 

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 33 total tackles

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 21 total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 12 total tackles, 3.5 sacks

Defensive lineman Jaxton Eck, New Mexico: 46 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble 

Defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico: 23 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble

