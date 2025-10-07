Boise State and New Mexico by the numbers
Boise State (3-2, 1-0) returns to Mountain West play at 7:45 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday with a home game against New Mexico (3-2, 0-1).
The Broncos lead the MWC in total offense and rank 14th nationally at 479 yards per game.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and New Mexico by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 32.2 (52nd nationally, fourth Mountain West)
New Mexico 30 (61st, sixth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 196.8 (34th, second)
New Mexico 154.4 (71st, eighth)
Passing offense
Boise State 282.2 (27th, second)
New Mexico 242.4 (61st, fifth)
Total offense
Boise State 479 (14th, first)
New Mexico 396.8 (65th, sixth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 48.6 percent (25th, third)
New Mexico 45.9 percent (35th, fifth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 70 percent (126th, 11th)
New Mexico 77.3 percent (109th, ninth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 25.4 (79th, sixth)
New Mexico 24.2 (74th, fifth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 162.2 (98th, ninth)
New Mexico 119.8 (47th, third)
Passing defense
Boise State 186.2 (39th, third)
New Mexico 271.2 (124th, ninth)
Total defense
Boise State 348.4 (63rd, fifth)
New Mexico 391 (96th, seventh)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.2 (52nd, third)
New Mexico 2.2 (52nd, third)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6 (50th, second)
New Mexico 4 (123rd, 10th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 37.9 percent (64th, sixth)
New Mexico 45.6 percent (120th, 11th0
Red zone defense
Boise State 94.4 percent (120th, 10th)
New Mexico 85.7 percent (75th, eighth)
Net punting
Boise State 39.1 (82nd, 11th)
New Mexico 45.4 (sixth, first)
Punt return average
Boise State 5.8 (106th, 10th)
New Mexico -1.2 (133rd, 12th)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 13.8 (126th, 12th)
New Mexico 19.1 (82nd, seventh)
Turnover margin
Boise State -0.2 (78th, fifth)
New Mexico -1.4 (129th, 11th)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 101 of 169, 1,344 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions
Jack Layne, New Mexico: 107 of 154, 1,162 yards, seven touchdowns, six interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 53 carries, 393 yards, five touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 49 carries, 284 yards, one touchdown
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 37 carries, 204 yards, two touchdowns
Damon Bankston, New Mexico: 43 carries, 289 yards, three touchdowns
Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico: 53 carries, 273 yards, four touchdowns
D.J. McKinney, New Mexico: 45 carries, 186 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 21 receptions, 292 yards, two touchdowns
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 14 receptions, 274 yards, one touchdown
Ben Ford, Boise State: 14 receptions, 221 yards, three touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 13 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown
Keagan Johnson, New Mexico: 26 catches, 326 yards, one touchdown
Dorian Thomas, New Mexico: 28 catches, 287 yards, three touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 41 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one pass breakup
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 33 total tackles
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 21 total tackles, 1.5 sacks
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 12 total tackles, 3.5 sacks
Defensive lineman Jaxton Eck, New Mexico: 46 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble
Defensive lineman Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico: 23 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble