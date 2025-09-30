Boise State and Notre Dame by the numbers
There should be plenty of points put on the scoreboard during Saturday’s matchup between Boise State and No. 21 Notre Dame.
The Broncos (3-1) rank ninth nationally in total offense at 520 yards per game while the Irish (2-2) are 16th at 479.8.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Notre Dame by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 38.5 (22nd nationally, first Mountain West)
Notre Dame 44 (11th nationally)
Rushing offense
Boise State 221 (20th, second)
Notre Dame 173.3 (59th)
Passing offense
Boise State 299 (20th, first)
Notre Dame 306.5 (16th)
Total offense
Boise State 520 (ninth, first)
Notre Dame 479.8 (16th)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 50 percent (24th, fourth)
Notre Dame 52.3 percent (19th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 68.4 percent (127th, 10th)
Notre Dame 94.1 percent (31st)
Scoring defense
Boise State 24.8 (75th, seventh)
Notre Dame 27.8 (98th)
Rushing defense
Boise State 152.8 (81st, eighth)
Notre Dame 121.5 (48th)
Passing defense
Boise State 185.5 (42nd, second)
Notre Dame 268.8 (119th)
Total defense
Boise State 338.3 (56th, fourth)
Notre Dame 390.3 (96th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.75 (28th, first)
Notre Dame 1.75 (92nd)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6.3 (43rd, first)
Notre Dame 3.3 (131st)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 36.8 percent (61st, fourth)
Notre Dame 35.8 percent (56th)
Red zone defense
Boise State 100 percent (119th, 11th)
Notre Dame 84.6 percent (75th)
Net punting
Boise State 40.75 (59th, 10th)
Notre Dame 43.8 (19th)
Punt return average
Boise State 5.75 (99th, ninth)
Notre Dame 9.14 (62nd)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 13.75 (125th, 11th)
Notre Dame 31.6 (seventh)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.75 (29th, second)
Notre Dame +0.25 (51st)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 79 of 132, 1,129 yards, nine touchdowns, one interception
CJ Carr, Notre Dame: 71 of 104, 1,091 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 48 carries, 360 yards, five touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 38 carries, 245 yards, one touchdown
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 34 carries, 198 yards, two touchdowns
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: 66 carries, 341 yards, five touchdowns
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame: 40 carries, 273 yards, six touchdowns
Leading receivers
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 15 catches, 240 yards, two touchdowns
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 10 catches, 216 yards, one touchdown
Ben Ford, Boise State: 11 catches, 193 yards, three touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 13 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown
Malachi Fields, Notre Dame: 13 catches, 275 yards, one touchdown
Jordan Faison, Notre Dame: 19 catches, 22 yards, two touchdowns
Eli Raridon, Notre Dame: 11 catches, 225 yards
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: 13 catches, 149 yards, three touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 33 total tackles, one interception
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 29 total tackles
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 19 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 11 total tackles, 3.5 sacks
Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame: 19 total tackles
Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame: 16 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble
Adon Shuler, Notre Dame: 19 total tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble