Boise State and Notre Dame by the numbers

Both teams possess elite offenses 

Bob Lundeberg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
There should be plenty of points put on the scoreboard during Saturday’s matchup between Boise State and No. 21 Notre Dame.

The Broncos (3-1) rank ninth nationally in total offense at 520 yards per game while the Irish (2-2) are 16th at 479.8. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Notre Dame by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 38.5 (22nd nationally, first Mountain West)

Notre Dame 44 (11th nationally) 

Rushing offense

Boise State 221 (20th, second)

Notre Dame 173.3 (59th)

Passing offense

Boise State 299 (20th, first)

Notre Dame 306.5 (16th)

Total offense

Boise State 520 (ninth, first)

Notre Dame 479.8 (16th)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 50 percent (24th, fourth)

Notre Dame 52.3 percent (19th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 68.4 percent (127th, 10th)

Notre Dame 94.1 percent (31st)

Scoring defense

Boise State 24.8 (75th, seventh)

Notre Dame 27.8 (98th)

Rushing defense

Boise State 152.8 (81st, eighth)

Notre Dame 121.5 (48th)

Passing defense 

Boise State 185.5 (42nd, second)

Notre Dame 268.8 (119th)

Total defense

Boise State 338.3 (56th, fourth)

Notre Dame 390.3 (96th)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.75 (28th, first)

Notre Dame 1.75 (92nd)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6.3 (43rd, first)

Notre Dame 3.3 (131st)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 36.8 percent (61st, fourth)

Notre Dame 35.8 percent (56th)

Red zone defense

Boise State 100 percent (119th, 11th)

Notre Dame 84.6 percent (75th)

Net punting

Boise State 40.75 (59th, 10th)

Notre Dame 43.8 (19th)

Punt return average

Boise State 5.75 (99th, ninth)

Notre Dame 9.14 (62nd)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 13.75 (125th, 11th)

Notre Dame 31.6 (seventh)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.75 (29th, second)

Notre Dame +0.25 (51st)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 79 of 132, 1,129 yards, nine touchdowns, one interception 

CJ Carr, Notre Dame: 71 of 104, 1,091 yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 48 carries, 360 yards, five touchdowns 

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 38 carries, 245 yards, one touchdown

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 34 carries, 198 yards, two touchdowns

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: 66 carries, 341 yards, five touchdowns 

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame: 40 carries, 273 yards, six touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 15 catches, 240 yards, two touchdowns 

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 10 catches, 216 yards, one touchdown

Ben Ford, Boise State: 11 catches, 193 yards, three touchdowns 

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 13 catches, 148 yards, one touchdown

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame: 13 catches, 275 yards, one touchdown

Jordan Faison, Notre Dame: 19 catches, 22 yards, two touchdowns 

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame: 11 catches, 225 yards

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame: 13 catches, 149 yards, three touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 33 total tackles, one interception

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 29 total tackles

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 19 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 11 total tackles, 3.5 sacks

Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame: 19 total tackles

Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame: 16 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble 

Adon Shuler, Notre Dame: 19 total tackles, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

