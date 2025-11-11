Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and San Diego State by the numbers

Aztecs boast elite defense

Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield.
Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
With backup quarterback Max Cutforth behind center, Boise State’s offense will face its stiffest test of the season on Saturday against San Diego State

The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) lead the Mountain West in several defensive categories, including scoring defense and total defense.

The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) will also lean on their defense with starting quarterback Maddux Madsen sidelined due to injury. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and San Diego State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 32.1 (47th nationally, fourth Mountain West) 

San Diego State 26.3 (76th, seventh) 

Rushing offense

Boise State 184.9 (37th, third)

San Diego State 180 (43rd, fourth)

Passing offense

Boise State 243.1 (53rd, fifth)

San Diego State 176 (114th, 10th)

Total offense

Boise State 428 (34th, fourth)

San Diego State 356 (92nd, eighth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 44.4 percent (38th, fifth)

San Diego State 31.9 percent (126th, 12th)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 81.8 percent (84th, seventh)

San Diego State 88.9 percent (42nd, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 24 (64th, fifth)

San Diego State 13.1 (fifth, first) 

Rushing defense

Boise State 156.8 (87th, seventh)

San Diego State 93.1 (10th, first) 

Passing defense 

Boise State 167.9 (11th, first)

San Diego State 168.7 (13th, second) 

Total defense

Boise State 324.7 (34th, third)

San Diego State 261.8 (sixth, first) 

Sacks per game

Boise State 2 (67th, fifth)

San Diego State 2.3 (40th, second)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.7 (56th, first) 

San Diego State 4.9 (98th, seventh)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 35 percent (37th, fourth)

San Diego State 31 percent (13th, second)

Red zone defense

Boise State 90.6 percent (117th, 11th)

San Diego State 68.4 percent (fifth, first) 

Net punting

Boise State 41 (36th, sixth)

San Diego State 43 (12th, third) 

Punt return average

Boise State 3.8 (124th, 12th)

San Diego State 9.6 (54th, third)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 16.6 (119th, 12th)

San Diego State 23.3 (29th, third)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.2 (48th, fourth)

San Diego State +0.3 (35th, third) 

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions 

Max Cutforth, Boise State: 20 of 39, 173 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions 

Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 115 of 193, 1,547 yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 104 carries, 745 yards, seven touchdowns 

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 99 carries, 473 yards, five touchdowns 

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 64 carries, 317 yards, two touchdowns 

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 172 carries, 898 yards, eight touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 receptions, 467 yards, two touchdowns

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 26 receptions, 351 yards, three touchdowns 

Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 47 receptions, 631 yards, two touchdowns 

Donovan Brown, San Diego State: 22 receptions, 320 yards, one touchdown

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 66 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 50 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery 

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 42 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles 

A’Marion McCoy, Boise State: 25 total tackles, four interceptions 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 17 total tackles, five sacks 

Trey White, San Diego State: 30 total tackles, six sacks

Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 84 total tackles, four sacks, four pass breakups, one interception 

Chris Johnson, San Diego State: 39 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups 

BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

