Boise State and San Diego State by the numbers
With backup quarterback Max Cutforth behind center, Boise State’s offense will face its stiffest test of the season on Saturday against San Diego State.
The Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) lead the Mountain West in several defensive categories, including scoring defense and total defense.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) will also lean on their defense with starting quarterback Maddux Madsen sidelined due to injury.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and San Diego State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 32.1 (47th nationally, fourth Mountain West)
San Diego State 26.3 (76th, seventh)
Rushing offense
Boise State 184.9 (37th, third)
San Diego State 180 (43rd, fourth)
Passing offense
Boise State 243.1 (53rd, fifth)
San Diego State 176 (114th, 10th)
Total offense
Boise State 428 (34th, fourth)
San Diego State 356 (92nd, eighth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 44.4 percent (38th, fifth)
San Diego State 31.9 percent (126th, 12th)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 81.8 percent (84th, seventh)
San Diego State 88.9 percent (42nd, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 24 (64th, fifth)
San Diego State 13.1 (fifth, first)
Rushing defense
Boise State 156.8 (87th, seventh)
San Diego State 93.1 (10th, first)
Passing defense
Boise State 167.9 (11th, first)
San Diego State 168.7 (13th, second)
Total defense
Boise State 324.7 (34th, third)
San Diego State 261.8 (sixth, first)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2 (67th, fifth)
San Diego State 2.3 (40th, second)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.7 (56th, first)
San Diego State 4.9 (98th, seventh)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 35 percent (37th, fourth)
San Diego State 31 percent (13th, second)
Red zone defense
Boise State 90.6 percent (117th, 11th)
San Diego State 68.4 percent (fifth, first)
Net punting
Boise State 41 (36th, sixth)
San Diego State 43 (12th, third)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.8 (124th, 12th)
San Diego State 9.6 (54th, third)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 16.6 (119th, 12th)
San Diego State 23.3 (29th, third)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.2 (48th, fourth)
San Diego State +0.3 (35th, third)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Max Cutforth, Boise State: 20 of 39, 173 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
Jayden Denegal, San Diego State: 115 of 193, 1,547 yards, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 104 carries, 745 yards, seven touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 99 carries, 473 yards, five touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 64 carries, 317 yards, two touchdowns
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 172 carries, 898 yards, eight touchdowns
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 receptions, 467 yards, two touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 26 receptions, 351 yards, three touchdowns
Jordan Napier, San Diego State: 47 receptions, 631 yards, two touchdowns
Donovan Brown, San Diego State: 22 receptions, 320 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 66 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 50 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 42 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles
A’Marion McCoy, Boise State: 25 total tackles, four interceptions
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 17 total tackles, five sacks
Trey White, San Diego State: 30 total tackles, six sacks
Owen Chambliss, San Diego State: 84 total tackles, four sacks, four pass breakups, one interception
Chris Johnson, San Diego State: 39 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups