Boise State and South Dakota by the numbers for Week 3 college football matchup
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Boise State will go for its second straight home victory on Saturday against South Dakota, which is ranked No. 10 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.
The Coyotes boast a balanced offense that is averaging 501 yards per game.
Here is a complete look at Boise State (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and South Dakota (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 32.5 (63rd nationally, second Pac-12)
South Dakota 46 (sixth FCS, fourth Missouri Valley)
Rushing offense
Boise State 225 (29th, first)
South Dakota 251 (seventh, third)
Passing offense
Boise State 201 (94th, fifth)
South Dakota 250 (31st, sixth)
Total offense
Boise State 426 (57th, third)
South Dakota 501 (sixth, third)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 34.5 percent (102nd, fourth)
South Dakota 48.3 percent (17th, sixth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 87.5 percent (69th, second)
South Dakota 91.7 percent (25th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 27 (100th, fifth)
South Dakota 22 (30th, third)
Rushing defense
Boise State 127 (79th, third)
South Dakota 123.7 (27th, fifth)
Passing defense
Boise State 381 (138th, eighth)
South Dakota 199.3 (42nd, fourth)
Total defense
Boise State 508 (136th, eighth)
South Dakota 232 (24th, fourth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.5 (80th, fourth)
South Dakota 2.7 (14th, second)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 7 (25th, second)
South Dakota 6.3 (36th, fifth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 25 percent (22nd, first)
South Dakota 40 percent (55th, sixth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 71.4 percent (34th, first)
South Dakota 100 percent (106th, eighth)
Net punting
Boise State 42.4 (39th, second)
South Dakota 36.8 (49th, sixth)
Punt return average
Boise State 24.7 (eighth, first)
South Dakota 1 (105th, ninth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State (no kickoff returns this season)
South Dakota 16.4 (95th, eighth
Turnover margin
Boise State +1 (23rd, second)
South Dakota 0 (50th, fifth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 32 of 57, 402 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions
Austyn Modrzewski, South Dakota: 46 of 66, 727 yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 36 carries, 256 yards
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 28 carries, 132 yards, one touchdown
Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota: 35 carries, 261 yards, four touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: Seven receptions, 137 yards
Akeem Wright, Boise State: Four receptions, 84 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: Six receptions, 49 yards, one touchdown
Tennel Bryant, South Dakota: Five receptions 187 yards, three touchdowns
Brayden White, South Dakota: 13 receptions, 164 yards, four touchdowns
Keyondray Jones-Logan, South Dakota: Six receptions, 124 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Travis Anderson, Boise State: 16 total tackles, one interception
Boen Phelps, Boise State: 16 total tackles, one sack
Wade Abrams, South Dakota: 24 total tackles, one pass breakup
Asher Tomaszewski, South Dakota: 10 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob