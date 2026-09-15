Boise State and South Dakota by the numbers for Week 3 college football matchup

Boise State will go for its second straight home victory on Saturday against South Dakota, which is ranked No. 10 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

The Coyotes boast a balanced offense that is averaging 501 yards per game.

Here is a complete look at Boise State (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and South Dakota (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 32.5 (63rd nationally, second Pac-12)

South Dakota 46 (sixth FCS, fourth Missouri Valley)

Rushing offense

Boise State 225 (29th, first)

South Dakota 251 (seventh, third)

Passing offense

Boise State 201 (94th, fifth)

South Dakota 250 (31st, sixth)

Total offense

Boise State 426 (57th, third)

South Dakota 501 (sixth, third)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 34.5 percent (102nd, fourth)

South Dakota 48.3 percent (17th, sixth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 87.5 percent (69th, second)

South Dakota 91.7 percent (25th, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 27 (100th, fifth)

South Dakota 22 (30th, third)

Rushing defense

Boise State 127 (79th, third)

South Dakota 123.7 (27th, fifth)

Passing defense

Boise State 381 (138th, eighth)

South Dakota 199.3 (42nd, fourth)

Total defense

Boise State 508 (136th, eighth)

South Dakota 232 (24th, fourth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.5 (80th, fourth)

South Dakota 2.7 (14th, second)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 7 (25th, second)

South Dakota 6.3 (36th, fifth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 25 percent (22nd, first)

South Dakota 40 percent (55th, sixth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 71.4 percent (34th, first)

South Dakota 100 percent (106th, eighth)

Net punting

Boise State 42.4 (39th, second)

South Dakota 36.8 (49th, sixth)

Punt return average

Boise State 24.7 (eighth, first)

South Dakota 1 (105th, ninth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State (no kickoff returns this season)

South Dakota 16.4 (95th, eighth

Turnover margin

Boise State +1 (23rd, second)

South Dakota 0 (50th, fifth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 32 of 57, 402 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions

Austyn Modrzewski, South Dakota: 46 of 66, 727 yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 36 carries, 256 yards

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 28 carries, 132 yards, one touchdown

Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota: 35 carries, 261 yards, four touchdowns

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: Seven receptions, 137 yards

Akeem Wright, Boise State: Four receptions, 84 yards, one touchdown

Matt Wagner, Boise State: Six receptions, 49 yards, one touchdown

Tennel Bryant, South Dakota: Five receptions 187 yards, three touchdowns

Brayden White, South Dakota: 13 receptions, 164 yards, four touchdowns

Keyondray Jones-Logan, South Dakota: Six receptions, 124 yards, one touchdown

Leading defenders

Travis Anderson, Boise State: 16 total tackles, one interception

Boen Phelps, Boise State: 16 total tackles, one sack

Wade Abrams, South Dakota: 24 total tackles, one pass breakup

Asher Tomaszewski, South Dakota: 10 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup