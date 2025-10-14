Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and UNLV by the numbers

Rebels have elite offense, porous defense

Boise State safety Ty Benefield returns an interception. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Boise State (4-2, 2-0) is a balanced team that ranks in the top three of the Mountain West in total offense and scoring defense.

UNLV (6-0, 2-0) boasts the conference’s second-best scoring offense but ranks near the bottom in most defensive categories. 

The Broncos and Rebels will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and UNLV by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 33.7 (44th nationally, fourth MWC)

UNLV 38.2 (19th, second)

Rushing offense

Boise State 190.8 (35th, third)

UNLV 199.7 (31st, second)

Passing offense

Boise State 274.5 (29th, third)

UNLV 242.7 (57th, fifth)

Total offense

Boise State 465.3 (22nd, second)

UNLV 442.3 (32nd, third)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 46.7 percent (29th, third)

UNLV 48.6 percent (22nd, second)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 76 percent (113th, 10th)

UNLV 89.3 percent (52nd, fifth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 25.3 (73rd, fifth)

UNLV 29.7 (107th, 10th)

Rushing defense

Boise State 143.3 (69th, seventh)

UNLV 189.8 (121st, 12th)

Passing defense 

Boise State 185.5 (32nd, second)

UNLV 255.2 (116th, eighth)

Total defense

Boise State 328.8 (41st, third)

UNLV 445 (123rd, 11th)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.17 (61st, sixth)

UNLV 1.2 (120th, 12th)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.8 (55th, second)

UNLV 4.5 (107th, 10th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 36.7 percent (60th, sixth)

UNLV 25 percent (fifth, first)

Red zone defense

Boise State 95.2 percent (125th, 10th)

UNLV 81 percent (47th, sixth)

Net punting

Boise State 39.6 (68th, 10th)

UNLV 42.1 (29th, fifth)

Punt return average

Boise State 6 (108th, 10th)

UNLV 10.4 (49th, third)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 14.3 (127th, 12th)

UNLV 19.2 (83rd, 10th)

Turnover margin

Boise State 0.3 (48th, third)

UNLV 1.5 (second, first)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 122 of 200, 1,570 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions 

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 109 of 260, 1,403 yards, 10 touchdowns, three interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 71 carries, 494 yards, five touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 69 carries, 349 yards, three touchdowns 

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 44 carries, 220 yards, two touchdowns 

Jai’Den Thomas, UNLV: 72 carries, 577 yards, six touchdowns 

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 64 carries, 323 yards, three touchdowns 

Keyvone Lee, UNLV: 35 carries, 189 yards, four touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 19 catches, 344 yards, one touchdown

Ben Ford, Boise State: 20 catches, 299 yards, five touchdowns 

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 21 catches, 292 yards, two touchdowns 

Matt Lauter, Boise State: 17 catches, 179 yards, one touchdown

Jaden Bradley, UNLV: 28 catches, 493 yards, two touchdowns 

Daejon Reynolds: 11 catches, 237 yards, two touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 42 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble 

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 35 total tackles, one fumble recovery 

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 27 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 14 total tackles, 4.5 sacks 

Marsel McDuffie, UNLV: 45 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, one sack

Jake Pope, UNLV: 42 total tackles

Aamaris Brown, UNLV: 26 total tackles, four interceptions

Published
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

