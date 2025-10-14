Boise State and UNLV by the numbers
Boise State (4-2, 2-0) is a balanced team that ranks in the top three of the Mountain West in total offense and scoring defense.
UNLV (6-0, 2-0) boasts the conference’s second-best scoring offense but ranks near the bottom in most defensive categories.
The Broncos and Rebels will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and UNLV by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 33.7 (44th nationally, fourth MWC)
UNLV 38.2 (19th, second)
Rushing offense
Boise State 190.8 (35th, third)
UNLV 199.7 (31st, second)
Passing offense
Boise State 274.5 (29th, third)
UNLV 242.7 (57th, fifth)
Total offense
Boise State 465.3 (22nd, second)
UNLV 442.3 (32nd, third)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 46.7 percent (29th, third)
UNLV 48.6 percent (22nd, second)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 76 percent (113th, 10th)
UNLV 89.3 percent (52nd, fifth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 25.3 (73rd, fifth)
UNLV 29.7 (107th, 10th)
Rushing defense
Boise State 143.3 (69th, seventh)
UNLV 189.8 (121st, 12th)
Passing defense
Boise State 185.5 (32nd, second)
UNLV 255.2 (116th, eighth)
Total defense
Boise State 328.8 (41st, third)
UNLV 445 (123rd, 11th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.17 (61st, sixth)
UNLV 1.2 (120th, 12th)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.8 (55th, second)
UNLV 4.5 (107th, 10th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 36.7 percent (60th, sixth)
UNLV 25 percent (fifth, first)
Red zone defense
Boise State 95.2 percent (125th, 10th)
UNLV 81 percent (47th, sixth)
Net punting
Boise State 39.6 (68th, 10th)
UNLV 42.1 (29th, fifth)
Punt return average
Boise State 6 (108th, 10th)
UNLV 10.4 (49th, third)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 14.3 (127th, 12th)
UNLV 19.2 (83rd, 10th)
Turnover margin
Boise State 0.3 (48th, third)
UNLV 1.5 (second, first)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 122 of 200, 1,570 yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 109 of 260, 1,403 yards, 10 touchdowns, three interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 71 carries, 494 yards, five touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 69 carries, 349 yards, three touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 44 carries, 220 yards, two touchdowns
Jai’Den Thomas, UNLV: 72 carries, 577 yards, six touchdowns
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 64 carries, 323 yards, three touchdowns
Keyvone Lee, UNLV: 35 carries, 189 yards, four touchdowns
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 19 catches, 344 yards, one touchdown
Ben Ford, Boise State: 20 catches, 299 yards, five touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 21 catches, 292 yards, two touchdowns
Matt Lauter, Boise State: 17 catches, 179 yards, one touchdown
Jaden Bradley, UNLV: 28 catches, 493 yards, two touchdowns
Daejon Reynolds: 11 catches, 237 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 42 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 35 total tackles, one fumble recovery
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 27 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 14 total tackles, 4.5 sacks
Marsel McDuffie, UNLV: 45 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, one sack
Jake Pope, UNLV: 42 total tackles
Aamaris Brown, UNLV: 26 total tackles, four interceptions