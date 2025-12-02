Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and UNLV by the numbers entering Mountain West championship game

Rebels have explosive offense, shaky defense

Bob Lundeberg

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea.
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea. / Tom R. Smedes/Special to the RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State will go for a Mountain West three-peat on Friday against visiting UNLV. 

Kickoff between the Broncos (8-4, 6-2) and Rebels (10-2, 6-2) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live nationally on FOX. 

Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two MWC title games, including a 21-7 home victory last year. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and UNLV by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 30.8 (42nd nationally, third MWC) 

UNLV 37.2 (12th, first) 

Rushing offense

Boise State 189.8 (30th, third) 

UNLV 204.7 (17th, second) 

Passing offense

Boise State 240.6 (55th, fifth)

UNLV 258.6 (33rd, third) 

Total offense

Boise State 430.4 (27th, second)

UNLV 463.3 (15th, first) 

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 45.7 percent (31st, third)

UNLV 47.9 percent (19th, second) 

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 84.8 percent (67th, sixth)

UNLV 89.1 percent (37th, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23.2 (55th, fifth)

UNLV 28.1 (89th, eighth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 162.3 (85th, eighth)

UNLV 175.5 (101st, 11th)

Passing defense 

Boise State 167.1 (11th, third)

UNLV 246 (111th, 10th)

Total defense

Boise State 329.4 (32nd, third)

UNLV 421.5 (116th, ninth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.8 (90th, seventh) 

UNLV 2.3 (38th, four)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.8 (51st, second)

UNLV 5.3 (80th, sixth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 33.5 percent (23rd, third)

UNLV 29.4 percent (eighth, first) 

Red zone defense scoring percentage

Boise State 90.2 percent (121st, 12th)

UNLV 88.2 percent (109th, ninth)

Net punting

Boise State 40 (55th, ninth)

UNLV 41.3 (26th, fifth) 

Punt return average

Boise State 3.3 (126th, 11th)

UNLV 7.4 (89th, sixth) 

Kickoff return average

Boise State 17.1 (114th, 11th)

UNLV 19.2 (87th, eighth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.42 (34th, second)

UNLV +0.58 (25th, first) 

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions 

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 238 of 349, 3,050 yards, 22 touchdowns, eight interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 164 carries, 1,016 yards, 10 touchdowns 

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 144 carries, 731 yards, seven touchdowns 

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 79 carries, 395 yards, four touchdowns 

Jai’Den Thomas, UNLV: 127 carries, 944 yards, 12 touchdowns 

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 106 carries, 556 yards, eight touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 43 catches, 516 yards, three touchdowns 

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns 

Jaden Bradley, UNLV: 51 catches, 834 yards, four touchdowns 

Troy Omeire, UNLV: 27 catches, 472 yards, four touchdowns 

Daejon Reynolds, UNLV: 29 catches, 431 yards, five touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 90 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

Jeremiah Earby, Boise State: 52 total tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups 

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 20 total tackles, 5.5 sacks

Marsel McDuffie, UNLV: 94 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks 

Aamaris Brown, UNLV: 48 total tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups 

Tunmise Adeleye, UNLV: 40 total tackles, six sacks 

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football