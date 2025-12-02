Boise State and UNLV by the numbers entering Mountain West championship game
Boise State will go for a Mountain West three-peat on Friday against visiting UNLV.
Kickoff between the Broncos (8-4, 6-2) and Rebels (10-2, 6-2) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live nationally on FOX.
Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two MWC title games, including a 21-7 home victory last year.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and UNLV by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 30.8 (42nd nationally, third MWC)
UNLV 37.2 (12th, first)
Rushing offense
Boise State 189.8 (30th, third)
UNLV 204.7 (17th, second)
Passing offense
Boise State 240.6 (55th, fifth)
UNLV 258.6 (33rd, third)
Total offense
Boise State 430.4 (27th, second)
UNLV 463.3 (15th, first)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 45.7 percent (31st, third)
UNLV 47.9 percent (19th, second)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 84.8 percent (67th, sixth)
UNLV 89.1 percent (37th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.2 (55th, fifth)
UNLV 28.1 (89th, eighth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 162.3 (85th, eighth)
UNLV 175.5 (101st, 11th)
Passing defense
Boise State 167.1 (11th, third)
UNLV 246 (111th, 10th)
Total defense
Boise State 329.4 (32nd, third)
UNLV 421.5 (116th, ninth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.8 (90th, seventh)
UNLV 2.3 (38th, four)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.8 (51st, second)
UNLV 5.3 (80th, sixth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 33.5 percent (23rd, third)
UNLV 29.4 percent (eighth, first)
Red zone defense scoring percentage
Boise State 90.2 percent (121st, 12th)
UNLV 88.2 percent (109th, ninth)
Net punting
Boise State 40 (55th, ninth)
UNLV 41.3 (26th, fifth)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.3 (126th, 11th)
UNLV 7.4 (89th, sixth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 17.1 (114th, 11th)
UNLV 19.2 (87th, eighth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.42 (34th, second)
UNLV +0.58 (25th, first)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 238 of 349, 3,050 yards, 22 touchdowns, eight interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 164 carries, 1,016 yards, 10 touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 144 carries, 731 yards, seven touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 79 carries, 395 yards, four touchdowns
Jai’Den Thomas, UNLV: 127 carries, 944 yards, 12 touchdowns
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV: 106 carries, 556 yards, eight touchdowns
Leading receivers
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 43 catches, 516 yards, three touchdowns
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns
Jaden Bradley, UNLV: 51 catches, 834 yards, four touchdowns
Troy Omeire, UNLV: 27 catches, 472 yards, four touchdowns
Daejon Reynolds, UNLV: 29 catches, 431 yards, five touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 90 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Jeremiah Earby, Boise State: 52 total tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 20 total tackles, 5.5 sacks
Marsel McDuffie, UNLV: 94 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks
Aamaris Brown, UNLV: 48 total tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups
Tunmise Adeleye, UNLV: 40 total tackles, six sacks