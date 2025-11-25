Boise State and Utah State by the numbers
Boise State wraps up the Mountain West regular season on Friday at Utah State.
Kickoff between the Broncos (7-4, 5-2) and Aggies (6-5, 4-3) is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at Maverik Stadium. The game will air live nationally on CBS.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Utah State by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 31.4 (44th nationally, third Mountain West)
Utah State 32.5 (38th, second)
Rushing offense
Boise State 191.5 (28th, third)
Utah State 166.5 (62nd, fifth)
Passing offense
Boise State 231.5 (62nd, fifth)
Utah State 257.5 (37th, fourth)
Total offense
Boise State 423 (35th, third)
Utah State 424 (33rd, second)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 44.4 percent (35th, fourth)
Utah State 37.7 percent (85th, seventh)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 85.4 percent (63rd, seventh)
Utah State 90 percent (30th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23.1 (58th, fifth)
Utah State 28.5 (94th, eighth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 157 (84th, seventh)
Utah State 175.5 (105th, 11th)
Passing defense
Boise State 165.5 (11th, fourth)
Utah State 241 (101st, eighth)
Total defense
Boise State 322.5 (29th, third)
Utah State 416.5 (114th, ninth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.7 (94th, seventh)
Utah State 2.3 (43rd, third)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.5 (69th, fourth)
Utah State 4.5 (115th, ninth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 35.2 percent (41st, fourth)
Utah State 37.1 percent (55th, sixth)
Red zone defense scoring percentage
Boise State 91.9 percent (126th, 12th)
Utah State 89.5 percent (115th, 10th)
Net punting
Boise State 40.8 (38th, seventh)
Utah State 38.3 (91st, 11th)
Punt return average
Boise State 3.6 (125th, 10th)
Utah State 3.5 (126th, 11th)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 16.4 (119th, 11th)
Utah State 17.9 (108th, 10th)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.5 (31st, second)
Utah State +0.4 (37th, fourth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Max Cutforth, Boise State: 54 of 91, 516 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions
Bryson Barnes, Utah State: 189 of 304, 2,502 yards, 18 touchdowns, four interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 139 carries, 896 yards, nine touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 134 carries, 700 yards, seven touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 75 carries, 379 yards, four touchdowns
Miles Davis, Utah State: 118 carries, 689 yards, seven touchdowns
Bryson Barnes, Utah State: 158 carries, 644 yards, eight touchdowns
Leading receivers
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 40 catches, 463 yards, three touchdowns
Braden Pegan, Utah State: 58 catches, 898 yards, five touchdowns
Brady Boyd, Utah State: 40 catches, 629 yards, seven touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 83 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 62 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
Jeremiah Earby, Boise State: 51 total tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 18 total tackles, five sacks
John Miller, Utah State: 95 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble
Brevin Hamblin, Utah State: 84 total tackles, six pass breakups
Bronson Olevao Jr., Utah State: 72 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups