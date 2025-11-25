Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State and Utah State by the numbers

Broncos hold defensive edge

Boise State wraps up the Mountain West regular season on Friday at Utah State. 

Kickoff between the Broncos (7-4, 5-2) and Aggies (6-5, 4-3) is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at Maverik Stadium. The game will air live nationally on CBS. 

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Utah State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 31.4 (44th nationally, third Mountain West)

Utah State 32.5 (38th, second)

Rushing offense

Boise State 191.5 (28th, third)

Utah State 166.5 (62nd, fifth)

Passing offense

Boise State 231.5 (62nd, fifth)

Utah State 257.5 (37th, fourth)

Total offense

Boise State 423 (35th, third)

Utah State 424 (33rd, second)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 44.4 percent (35th, fourth)

Utah State 37.7 percent (85th, seventh)

Red zone offense scoring percentage 

Boise State 85.4 percent (63rd, seventh)

Utah State 90 percent (30th, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23.1 (58th, fifth)

Utah State 28.5 (94th, eighth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 157 (84th, seventh)

Utah State 175.5 (105th, 11th)

Passing defense 

Boise State 165.5 (11th, fourth)

Utah State 241 (101st, eighth)

Total defense

Boise State 322.5 (29th, third)

Utah State 416.5 (114th, ninth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.7 (94th, seventh)

Utah State 2.3 (43rd, third)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.5 (69th, fourth)

Utah State 4.5 (115th, ninth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 35.2 percent (41st, fourth)

Utah State 37.1 percent (55th, sixth)

Red zone defense scoring percentage

Boise State 91.9 percent (126th, 12th)

Utah State 89.5 percent (115th, 10th)

Net punting

Boise State 40.8 (38th, seventh)

Utah State 38.3 (91st, 11th)

Punt return average

Boise State 3.6 (125th, 10th)

Utah State 3.5 (126th, 11th)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 16.4 (119th, 11th)

Utah State 17.9 (108th, 10th)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.5 (31st, second)

Utah State +0.4 (37th, fourth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 152 of 255, 1,994 yards, 15 touchdowns, seven interceptions 

Max Cutforth, Boise State: 54 of 91, 516 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

Bryson Barnes, Utah State: 189 of 304, 2,502 yards, 18 touchdowns, four interceptions 

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 139 carries, 896 yards, nine touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 134 carries, 700 yards, seven touchdowns

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 75 carries, 379 yards, four touchdowns

Miles Davis, Utah State: 118 carries, 689 yards, seven touchdowns

Bryson Barnes, Utah State: 158 carries, 644 yards, eight touchdowns 

Leading receivers

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 24 catches, 467 yards, two touchdowns 

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 40 catches, 463 yards, three touchdowns 

Braden Pegan, Utah State: 58 catches, 898 yards, five touchdowns 

Brady Boyd, Utah State: 40 catches, 629 yards, seven touchdowns 

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 83 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

Linebacker Marco Notarainni, Boise State: 62 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery 

Jeremiah Earby, Boise State: 51 total tackles, four interceptions, eight pass breakups

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 18 total tackles, five sacks

John Miller, Utah State: 95 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble 

Brevin Hamblin, Utah State: 84 total tackles, six pass breakups

Bronson Olevao Jr., Utah State: 72 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, two pass breakups 

