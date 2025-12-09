Boise State and Washington by the numbers entering LA Bowl
Fresh off its third consecutive Mountain West title, Boise State will face Washington of the Big Ten in the LA Bowl on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Broncos (9-4) and Huskies (8-4) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at SoFi Stadium.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Washington by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 31.4 (40th nationally, third MWC)
Washington 33.8 (22nd nationally, fifth Big Ten)
Rushing offense
Boise State 188.4 (32nd, third)
Washington 168.7 (59th, seventh)
Passing offense
Boise State 244.3 (50th, fifth)
Washington 245.8 (48th, seventh)
Total offense
Boise State 432.7 (25th, second)
Washington 414.5 (39th, fifth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 47 percent (22nd, second)
Washington 51.5 percent (sixth, fourth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 85 percent (59th, sixth)
Washington 92 percent (13th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 23 (53rd, fifth)
Washington 19.4 (21st, sixth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 164 (87th, eighth)
Washington 103.6 (17th, fourth)
Passing defense
Boise State 171.5 (13th, third)
Washington 207.8 (50th, 10th)
Total defense
Boise State 335.5 (36th, third)
Washington 311.4 (20th, fifth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.8 (90th, seventh)
Washington 1.8 (90th, 13th)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 5.9 (45th, second)
Washington 4.3 (120th, 15th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 33.1 percent (19th, third)
Washington 38.9 percent (62nd, eighth)
Red zone defense scoring percentage
Boise State 90.9 percent (122nd, 12th)
Washington 82.5 percent (55th, sixth)
Net punting
Boise State 40 (56th, ninth)
Washington 34.5 (131st, 18th)
Punt return average
Boise State 4.8 (116th, 10th)
Washington 10.1 (48th, 10th)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 18 (106th, 10th)
Washington 22.4 (41st, eighth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.46 (33rd, first)
Washington +0.08 (68th, 12th)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 169 of 286, 2,283 yards, 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Demond Williams Jr., Washington: 231 of 330, 2,850 yards, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 185 carries, 1,091 yards, 10 touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 153 carries, 795 yards, eight touchdowns
Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 81 carries, 406 yards, four touchdowns
Jonah Coleman, Washington: 144 carries, 673 yards, 14 touchdowns
Demond Williams Jr., Washington: 131 carries, 595 yards, six touchdowns
Leading receivers
Latrell Caples, Boise State: 46 catches, 547 yards, three touchdowns
Chris Marshall, Boise State: 25 catches, 477 yards, two touchdowns
Chase Penry, Boise State: 27 catches, 363 yards, one touchdown
Denzel Boston, Washington: 56 catches, 755 yards, 10 touchdowns
Dezmen Roebuck, Washington: 41 catches, 554 yards, six touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 98 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
Jeremiah Earby, Boise State: 55 total tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 22 total tackles, 5.5 sacks
Safety Alex McLaughlin, Washington: 90 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups
Safety Makell Esteen, Washington: 49 total tackles, two interceptions
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob