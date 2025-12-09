Boise State and Washington by the numbers entering LA Bowl

Fresh off its third consecutive Mountain West title, Boise State will face Washington of the Big Ten in the LA Bowl on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Broncos (9-4) and Huskies (8-4) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at SoFi Stadium.

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Washington by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 31.4 (40th nationally, third MWC)

Washington 33.8 (22nd nationally, fifth Big Ten)

Rushing offense

Boise State 188.4 (32nd, third)

Washington 168.7 (59th, seventh)

Passing offense

Boise State 244.3 (50th, fifth)

Washington 245.8 (48th, seventh)

Total offense

Boise State 432.7 (25th, second)

Washington 414.5 (39th, fifth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 47 percent (22nd, second)

Washington 51.5 percent (sixth, fourth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 85 percent (59th, sixth)

Washington 92 percent (13th, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 23 (53rd, fifth)

Washington 19.4 (21st, sixth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 164 (87th, eighth)

Washington 103.6 (17th, fourth)

Passing defense

Boise State 171.5 (13th, third)

Washington 207.8 (50th, 10th)

Total defense

Boise State 335.5 (36th, third)

Washington 311.4 (20th, fifth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.8 (90th, seventh)

Washington 1.8 (90th, 13th)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 5.9 (45th, second)

Washington 4.3 (120th, 15th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 33.1 percent (19th, third)

Washington 38.9 percent (62nd, eighth)

Red zone defense scoring percentage

Boise State 90.9 percent (122nd, 12th)

Washington 82.5 percent (55th, sixth)

Net punting

Boise State 40 (56th, ninth)

Washington 34.5 (131st, 18th)

Punt return average

Boise State 4.8 (116th, 10th)

Washington 10.1 (48th, 10th)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 18 (106th, 10th)

Washington 22.4 (41st, eighth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.46 (33rd, first)

Washington +0.08 (68th, 12th)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 169 of 286, 2,283 yards, 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions

Demond Williams Jr., Washington: 231 of 330, 2,850 yards, 21 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 185 carries, 1,091 yards, 10 touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 153 carries, 795 yards, eight touchdowns

Malik Sherrod, Boise State: 81 carries, 406 yards, four touchdowns

Jonah Coleman, Washington: 144 carries, 673 yards, 14 touchdowns

Demond Williams Jr., Washington: 131 carries, 595 yards, six touchdowns

Leading receivers

Latrell Caples, Boise State: 46 catches, 547 yards, three touchdowns

Chris Marshall, Boise State: 25 catches, 477 yards, two touchdowns

Chase Penry, Boise State: 27 catches, 363 yards, one touchdown

Denzel Boston, Washington: 56 catches, 755 yards, 10 touchdowns

Dezmen Roebuck, Washington: 41 catches, 554 yards, six touchdowns

Leading defenders

Safety Ty Benefield, Boise State: 98 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

Jeremiah Earby, Boise State: 55 total tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely, Boise State: 22 total tackles, 5.5 sacks

Safety Alex McLaughlin, Washington: 90 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups

Safety Makell Esteen, Washington: 49 total tackles, two interceptions