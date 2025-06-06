Boise State announces fan color schemes for 2025 home games
Coming off the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history, Boise State will have six games at Albertsons Stadium during the 2025 season.
The Broncos want to make sure each home game has a special environment as the team looks to capture a third consecutive Mountain West Conference title.
Boise State recently released its color schemes for its six games at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos’ Friday, Sept. 5 home opener against Eastern Washington will be an orange and blue stripe out. Fans are encouraged to wear either orange or blue attire based on their section.
Boise State’s matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 27 will be a white out.
The Saturday, Oct. 11 MWC home opener against New Mexico will be a blue throwback game.
One week later, Boise State will hold its annual blackout while welcoming top MWC contender UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 18.
The Broncos will then have another stripe out on Saturday, Nov. 1, against Fresno State in black and blue. The Saturday, Nov. 22 home finale against Colorado State will be a regular blue game.
Boise State opens the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida.
The two-time MWC defending champion Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024. Boise State finished 12-2 overall last season and sold out all seven of its home games en route to a CFP berth.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Thursday, Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Bye week
Saturday, Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Saturday, Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Friday, Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Bye week
Saturday, Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Friday, Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)