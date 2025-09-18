Boise State announces sellouts for next two home games
Boise State’s sellout streak will continue into October.
On Wednesday, the Broncos announced sellouts for the next two games at Albertsons Stadium: Appalachian State (Saturday, Sept. 27) and New Mexico (Saturday, Oct. 11).
Boise State routed Eastern Washington on Sept. 5 in front of a packed house at Albertsons Stadium. It was the program’s ninth consecutive sellout.
The Appalachian State and New Mexico games will be the 10th and 11th straight sellouts, the Broncos’ longest sellout streak since 2006-09 (19 consecutive sellouts).
“It’s the best place to play in college football, in front of the best fan base in college football, end of story,” head coach Spencer Danielson said before the Eastern Washington game. “Playing at home, we put a premium on that. There’s no special pixie dust on the blue field that just makes you play better. The best teams in college football play really good at home because that means something to them.”
Boise State holds a dominant 142-16 record on The Blue since 2000. The Broncos have won 13 straight games at Albertsons Stadium.
"There’s a lot of advantages to playing at home, especially when you have a fan base like we have in Bronco Nation,” Danielson said. “They’re not just at the game, they’re in the game with you. How loud they are, how much they love their team, regardless.
“Obviously we need to uphold a high standard to support them. That’s our fan base, that’s our family, that’s our team, that’s our state.”
An announced crowd of 32,887 witnessed Boise State take down Eastern Washington. The official capacity of Albertsons Stadium during the 2025 season is 32,796 due to an ongoing renovation of the north end zone.
Following the renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond.
The Broncos have five remaining regular-season games at Albertsons Stadium in 2025.
Coming off a bye week, Boise State (1-1) kicks off its final season of Mountain West play on Saturday against Air Force (1-1, 0-1). The CBS Sports Network broadcast will begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
The Broncos have won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024. During the 2024 season, Boise State sold out all seven home games en route to a College Football Playoff berth.
Here are Boise State’s remaining home dates for the 2025 season:
Saturday, Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m. (FOX networks)
Saturday, Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Saturday, Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)