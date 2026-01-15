Boise State assistant receives promotion to co-offensive coordinator

Boise State quarterbacks coach Zak Hill received a promotion to co-offensive coordinator, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Hill takes over co-offensive coordinator duties from Matt Miller, who left the Broncos to be the offensive coordinator for Kirby Moore at Washington State. Miller also coached wide receivers for Boise State.

Hill, who joined Danielson’s staff last offseason, will still coach the Broncos’ quarterback room in 2026.

Under Hill’s guidance, Maddux Madsen completed 176 of 302 passes (58 percent) last season for 2,334 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Backup Max Cutforth started three games in place of Madsen and finished the year 95 of 167 passing (57 percent) for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Broncos wrapped up the 2025 season with a 9-5 overall record while capturing a third straight Mountain West championship.

A Pacific Northwest native, Hill graduated from Battle Ground, Washington’s Prairie Hill High School in 1998. He played quarterback for Central Washington and coached at Eastern Washington and Oregon’s Hillsboro High School before joining Bryan Harsin’s staff at Boise State in 2016.

Hill served as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2017-19 and held the same position at Arizona State in 2020-21. He resigned in January 2022 amid an NCAA investigation over illegal recruiting by the Sun Devils during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hill was given a three-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, restricting his ability to recruit through April 2027.

After leaving Arizona State, Hill went back to the high school level and led Arizona’s Saguaro to the Class 6A state title in 2023. He spent the 2024 season as an offensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.

On Tuesday, Danielson announced that Frank Maile earned a promotion to defensive line coach. Maile was previously an assistant defensive line coach.

Maile’s promotion completed Danielson’s coaching staff for the upcoming season.

The Broncos lost three assistant coaches following the 2025 season: co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tyler Stockton (Michigan), cornerbacks coach Demario Warren (BYU) and Miller.

Earlier this month, Boise State announced the hiring of Alvis Whitted (wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator) and Terrence Brown (co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach). Brown will coach cornerbacks and safeties for the Broncos.

Here is a breakdown of Danielson’s 10 full-responsibility coaching assistants for the 2026 season:

Stacy Collins: Assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, linebackers

Nate Potter: Offensive coordinator, tight ends

Erik Chinander: Defensive coordinator

Zak Hill: Co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks

Terrence Brown: Co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs

Tim Keane: Run game coordinator, offensive line

Alvis Whitted: Pass game coordinator, wide receivers

Jabril Frazier: Edge

Frank Maile: Defensive line

James Montgomery: Running backs