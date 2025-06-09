Boise State athletic director comments on House settlement, Pac-12 expansion, private equity, other topics
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey hosted a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with fans on X over the weekend.
Here are some of Dickey’s notable responses, with light edits:
On how close Boise State will get to the $20.5 million House settlement salary cap
“Won’t say yet. Would like to and believe there should be more transparency in the industry. It will happen but not right now. Don’t want to put us at a competitive disadvantage. What I’ll say, we do more with less than anyone in the country and that’s a testament to student-athletes, and department culture is king.”
On non-traditional revenue streams for the new Pac-12
“Private equity, special events, facilities (North end zone will produce more revenue, ExtraMile Arena premium space … not really non-traditional), PAC Enterprises, etc. We have so much more we are working on.”
On potential private equity investment
“Won’t speak for the Pac-12, but we are (looking into private equity). We need to find more resources. We cannot continue to be the lowest-funded. Industry is changing. Our job is to find solutions, number-one priority for me. Can’t guarantee success but the effort will be there. Always a path forward!”
On the Pac-12’s path to regaining power conference status
“Not sure yet. Would like a defined process. Teams have been grandfathered in and those added are based off of subjective reasons. Not downplaying anyone’s worth and understand it is conference/TV driven. Path for success goes through (the Power 4) … they make the rules. I disagree.”
On Pac-12 expansion candidates Texas State, Memphis
“(Texas State has) a president that cares and sees the value in college athletics. A department that’s investing. One of the faster-growing universities in Texas.
“Memphis has a great athletic director who I think highly of. He will do what’s best for his team and fanbase. This stuff isn’t easy. I am a big fan of AAC commissioner as well. We will see what happens.
“We know we need at least one full member. Conferences are coast-to-coast now, but my preference is something more regional or in Texas, which I’ve spoken about. Student-athlete experience is a priority as well as budget implications. I want fans and parents to be able to travel.”
On why the Pac-12 targeted Utah State for expansion
“Athletic director and fanbase want more … that matters. Willingness to invest. Competitive in football and men’s basketball … love the football hire.”
On Boise State resurrecting its baseball program in the future
“We aren’t in a position to add any programs right now. Never say never. Wish I would have arrived nine months earlier (Boise State cut baseball in July 2020). Decision was short-sighted. Baseball would be awesome.”
On Florida State making up canceled 2020 game at Albertsons Stadium
“Ship has sailed, unfortunately. We tried early on to reschedule. Due to COVID, no legal obligation to return, and remember we schedule five-to-seven years out. They were honest with me, which I appreciated. Would love to get them here in future … easier said than done. Bummed we missed out.”
On scheduling Idaho, Idaho State in the future
“Working on future scheduling. No guarantees. Our scheduling model includes an FCS opponent for now. Would rather keep money in-state. I know the history and I believe it is important to our state and will help us in other conversations. Every decision is strategic.”