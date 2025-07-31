Boise State blows by another season ticket sales milestone
With the arrival of fall camp on Monday, Boise State has experienced an uptick in season ticket sales.
The Broncos surpassed the 20,000 mark for season ticket sales on Wednesday. Boise State sold 19,762 season tickets last year.
“3,000-plus (combo season and single) tickets sold yesterday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey wrote on X. “23,000 is where we set the bar this year. Six games, six sellouts!”
Boise State hosted seven games at Albertsons Stadium a season ago and sold out all seven. The Broncos averaged 43.1 points per game at Albertsons Stadium en route to a perfect 7-0 record.
The strong home-field advantage helped Boise State finish 12-2 overall and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The Broncos averaged 37,114 fans per game last season, including a Mountain West championship game record crowd of 36,663 on a cold December Friday night. Boise State completed a season sweep of UNLV, 21-7, to earn a second straight MWC title and snag a CFP berth.
Despite ongoing renovations to the north end zone, Albertsons Stadium will be an intimidating venue again this year as Boise State looks to wrap up its MWC tenure with three consecutive championships. Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
The capacity of Albertsons Stadium will be reduced to around 33,000 this season. Last year’s official capacity was 36,387.
Following the north end zone renovation, Albertsons Stadium will have a capacity of approximately 35,000 for the 2026 season and beyond.
The new Albertsons Stadium capacity will be on par with future Pac-12 rivals Oregon State (Reser Stadium, 35,548) and Washington State (Martin Stadium, 32,952).
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)