Boise State bowl game projections entering Week 13 of college football season
Boise State’s chances of reaching a third straight Mountain West championship game took a hit last weekend after suffering a 17-7 road loss to San Diego State.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) now sit in a five-way tie for second place in the MWC standings, a full game behind the league-leading Aztecs (8-2, 5-1).
The winner of the MWC championship game will likely earn a trip to the LA Bowl.
A season ago, Boise State captured a second straight MWC title and was selected to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. No MWC team has cracked the top 25 of the CFP rankings this year.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 13 of the college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. UNLV
Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Hawaii
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State vs. California
LA Bowl: Arizona vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. UNLV
First Responder Bowl: Tulane vs. Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California
LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Georgia Southern
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
68 Ventures Bowl: Old Dominion vs. UNLV
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Western Michigan
Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Navy vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Toledo
Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. New Mexico
Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State
Liberty Bowl: TCU vs. Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Washington State
Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College
Arizona Bowl: UNLV vs. Western Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. New Mexico
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Ohio
Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. Utah State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech
LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. FIU
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: UNLV vs. Buffalo
First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: Washington State vs. New Mexico
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Boise State
Birmingham Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl:
Frisco Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Fresno State.
Hawaii Bowl: FIU vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona
New Mexico Bowl: Temple vs. New Mexico