Boise State bowl game projections entering Week 13 of college football season

Broncos tumble down bowl pecking order after loss to San Diego State

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos tight end Luke Voorhees.
Boise State Broncos tight end Luke Voorhees. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Boise State’s chances of reaching a third straight Mountain West championship game took a hit last weekend after suffering a 17-7 road loss to San Diego State.

The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) now sit in a five-way tie for second place in the MWC standings, a full game behind the league-leading Aztecs (8-2, 5-1). 

The winner of the MWC championship game will likely earn a trip to the LA Bowl. 

A season ago, Boise State captured a second straight MWC title and was selected to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. No MWC team has cracked the top 25 of the CFP rankings this year. 

The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff. 

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 13 of the college football season. 

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. Hawaii 

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State vs. California

LA Bowl: Arizona vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl: Tulane vs. Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Georgia Southern

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

68 Ventures Bowl: Old Dominion vs. UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State vs. Western Michigan

Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Utah State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Navy vs. Hawaii 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Toledo 

Boca Raton Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Utah State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. New Mexico 

Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii

LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State

Liberty Bowl: TCU vs. Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Washington State

Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College

Arizona Bowl: UNLV vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. New Mexico 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Ohio

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. Utah State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech

LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. FIU

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: UNLV vs. Buffalo

First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: Washington State vs. New Mexico 

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Boise State

Birmingham Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl:

Frisco Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Fresno State. 

Hawaii Bowl: FIU vs. Hawaii 

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona

New Mexico Bowl: Temple vs. New Mexico 

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

