Boise State bowl game projections entering Week 14 of college football season

Broncos still alive for Mountain West title game, LA Bowl

Boise State has won the last two Mountain West titles, earning a spot in the 2023 LA Bowl while qualifying for last year’s College Football Playoff. 

The Broncos (7-4, 5-2) are one of seven teams statistically alive for a berth in next week’s MWC championship game. The MWC champion will represent the conference in the LA Bowl.

Boise State closes the regular season at 2 p.m. on Friday at Utah State (6-5, 4-3). 

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 14 of the college football season. 

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. James Madison

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California 

LA Bowl: Arizona State vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Louisiana Tech

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California

LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Western Michigan

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl: Cal vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl: New Mexico vs. Toledo 

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Navy

LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. Louisiana

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State

Frisco Bowl: Hawaii vs. UTSA

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State vs. California 

LA Bowl: Arizona vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State

Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College

Arizona Bowl: UNLV vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl: Louisiana vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. Utah State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Missouri State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: Washington State vs. New Mexico

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl: UNLV vs. UTSA

Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Texas State

Hawaii Bowl: Washington State vs. Hawaii 

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona

New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. New Mexico 

