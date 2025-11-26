Boise State bowl game projections entering Week 14 of college football season
Boise State has won the last two Mountain West titles, earning a spot in the 2023 LA Bowl while qualifying for last year’s College Football Playoff.
The Broncos (7-4, 5-2) are one of seven teams statistically alive for a berth in next week’s MWC championship game. The MWC champion will represent the conference in the LA Bowl.
Boise State closes the regular season at 2 p.m. on Friday at Utah State (6-5, 4-3).
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 14 of the college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. UNLV
First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State
Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. James Madison
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California
LA Bowl: Arizona State vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. UNLV
Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Louisiana Tech
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California
LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Western Michigan
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
First Responder Bowl: Cal vs. UNLV
Frisco Bowl: New Mexico vs. Toledo
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Navy
LA Bowl: Washington vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. Louisiana
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. UNLV
First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State
Frisco Bowl: Hawaii vs. UTSA
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State vs. California
LA Bowl: Arizona vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State
Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College
Arizona Bowl: UNLV vs. Western Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl: Louisiana vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. Utah State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Missouri State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. UNLV
First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: Washington State vs. New Mexico
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Arizona Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl: UNLV vs. UTSA
Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Washington State vs. Hawaii
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona
New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. New Mexico